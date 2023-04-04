rip-2023-04-04-news-plant-month-1

At the bill signing: MS Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, GCJ Immediate Past President and Chalybeate native, Lyn McMillin, Governor Tate Reeves, and GCJ President Hollidae Morrison.

Spearheaded by The Garden Club of Jackson (GCJ) and fellow like-minded gardeners and organizations, Senate Bill 2137 designating April as Native Plant Month became law on March 6 with Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature.

