Spearheaded by The Garden Club of Jackson (GCJ) and fellow like-minded gardeners and organizations, Senate Bill 2137 designating April as Native Plant Month became law on March 6 with Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature.
Mississippi, home to more than 2,700 native plant species, including trees, shrubs, vines, grasses, and wildflowers, became the second state in the nation to pass this vital legislation conveying the importance of native plants to the health and sustainability of Mississippi’s fragile ecosystem.
Native plants are critical for cleaning air, filtering water, and stabilizing soils, plus, they provide nectar, pollen, seeds, and foliage for native birds, caterpillars, butterflies, bees, and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot.
The law simply designates each April as “Mississippi Native Plant Month” in order to preserve the heritage and the importance of native plants for clean air, water, and soil stability; and for related purposes.
In addition, the bill charges the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to promote Mississippi Native Plant Month and to educate the public on the importance of Mississippi native plants, which are well-adapted to the state’s soils, temperatures, precipitation, and environmental conditions, making them the best option for conserving and protecting the state’s environment, and adapting to its changes.
Last year, Gov. Reeves signed a proclamation designating April as Native Plant Month. However, as proclamations must be renewed annually, the GCJ successfully worked this legislative session with Senator Walter Michel and 11 bipartisan cosponsors and other legislators to introduce a bill permanently designating April as "Mississippi Native Plant Month."
The GCJ also worked with The Garden Club of America, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, The Mississippi Native Plant Society, Audubon Delta, and Mississippi Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
The Garden Club of Jackson recently raised community-wide support and more than $30,000 through a letter-writing campaign for its Mississippi Native Plant Initiative. With these funds, the GCJ will purchase educational signage to identify native plants in Jackson's public garden spaces and will raise awareness of the importance of native plants in the state.
Because native plants are critical to the local environment's health and are essential components of vital habitats, this Mississippi Native Plant Initiative is a natural step in conservation education for the state.
