Plates from "Fish Fry Day": Left: guest ordered 3 pc chicken tender combo from the full menu and wanted to try the catfish, so she got 2 pieces of it. Right: Catfish Plate with Mac & Cheese, House Fries, and a Buttered Roll.
Double Battered Pork Chop Melt with cheese, beans, and onions served with a side and a drink to make a combo of $8.99 at Grace Blue Mountain.
Courtesy of Lolly Lins Photography
Country Fried Steak with potato salad, Okra, and a roll $7.99.
Courtesy of Lolly Lins Photography
Peach Butter Pork Loin Plate with Fried Okra, House Fries, and a Buttered Roll $7.99.
Courtesy of Lolly Lins Photography
Courtesy of Lolly Lins Photography
BLUE MOUNTAIN • In spite of recent food price hikes, Grace Cafe in Blue Mountain is offering affordable Daily Soul Plates.
"With everything increasing, we are choosing to lower and help our community in the ways that we are able to," said Lauren Lindsey, co-owner.
Lindsey said that Grace will soon be implementing the same lunch concept at the Bistro, as well.
Grace Cafe in Blue Mountain, located at 126 N Guyton Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch Monday through Saturday; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner Friday and Saturday nights; and will soon be open on Sundays. Check Grace's Facebook page for updates or call (662)629-0393.