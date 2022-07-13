BLUE MOUNTAIN • In spite of recent food price hikes, Grace Cafe in Blue Mountain is offering affordable Daily Soul Plates.

"With everything increasing, we are choosing to lower and help our community in the ways that we are able to," said Lauren Lindsey, co-owner.

Lindsey said that Grace will soon be implementing the same lunch concept at the Bistro, as well.

Grace Cafe in Blue Mountain, located at 126 N Guyton Blvd., is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch Monday through Saturday; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner Friday and Saturday nights; and will soon be open on Sundays. Check Grace's Facebook page for updates or call (662)629-0393.

lauren.gay@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus