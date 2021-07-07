RIPLEY • Grace Eatery, located in Ripley, is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat, sip on coffee with friends, and enjoy the presence of kindhearted people. In addition to being a light to the community, Grace also partakes in several different community service projects in Ripley.
Every week, Grace hosts community service projects with the youth here in Ripley, but on Saturday, July 10, they are hosting a community wide service project that everyone is invited to. This is the first community wide serve day, but there are plans to do one every month following.
Rob Hodges, the manager at Grace, said “a servant’s heart” is what is expected when volunteering for a serve day. Hodges says that if you’re willing to serve, you are what they are looking for.
“Our big thing is leadership is about servanthood,” said Hodges. “So, we try to teach people that. Come with a servant’s heart and all you have to do is be willing to serve. You can really change communities by serving.”
On serve days with Grace, the community gets together and cleans up the streets. Volunteers will also paint in addition to mow elderly citizens yards.
“Anything that somebody needs done.”
If you would like to sign up for the serve day, there is a volunteer list set up at Grace Eatery. In addition to the list at Grace, there is an online event on Facebook hosted by Grace Eatery, “Serve Day” where you can sign up. On July 10, the volunteers will meet at Grace at 8 a.m. to start serving the community.
If you are unable to sign up to volunteer, you can donate through Cash App or PayPal:
CASH APP: $GraceEatery
PAYPAL: @LeadershipisService
Grace Eatery is located at 108 S Commerce St in Ripley. Contact them at 662-993-8207.