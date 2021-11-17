Wednesday, November 16th, Grace is catching up and having a "Grace Grand Opening.” This Grace Grand Opening Day will celebrate the opening of three businesses. The Grace Grand Openings will be staggered on that day. They will commence with Grace Bistro and Bakery at 10 a.m., Grace Space at 11 a.m., and finally, Grace Eatery at 12 p.m..
Grace Bistro and Bakery is new, still adding options to their menu, and is growing each day. Grace Bistro and Bakery offers a wide variety of freshly baked goods, such as donuts, breads, and pastries. They also have a small lunch selection and make their own hamburger buns in house.
Soon, they hope the Bistro and Bakery can supply the bread for the Eatery, as well. Grace Bistro and Bakery can be reached at (662)576-0076 for more information and ordering.
Grace Space is a brand new business for businesses and individuals to be able to host events in a beautifully restored early 1900’s building.
Lolly Lins Photography's studio operates in the space when events are not being held. “This is the perfect venue to have any event imaginable, with the option to have a photographer on hand, plus catering from Grace Eatery or Grace Bistro and Bakery,” Lauren Lindsey explained.
Grace Eatery is a full-service restaurant that features the only coffee bar in Ripley. Grace Eatery was the first business created within this whole project and offer a large menu for lunch, dinner, and coffee.
Grace Eatery is open seven days a week. Call (662)993-8207 for more information and ordering.
Grace’s goal is to create businesses that generate revenue and that feed into their main purpose: Grace Mission, the reason for each of these businesses. To create a positive impact within local communities by establishing community centers, shelters, foster homes, positive parks, addiction centers, and much more is the goal.
Contact them to learn more about donating or showing support through their local businesses.