Not many schools can say they hosted a concert for a Grammy Award-winning artist to celebrate the end of the school year, however, one Tippah County school has earned such bragging rights.
Cedric Burnside, torchbearer of the Northeast Mississippi hill country blues and winner of "Best Traditional Blues Album" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2021 album "I Be Trying," jammed for Ripley Elementary School's students and teachers in the school gym on the morning of Wednesday, May 18.
"This is the best audience I've ever had," Burnside announced to the students, many of whom moved to the bluesy beat of the drums and electric guitar, danced gleefully with teachers, and even turned cartwheels as the music played.
A group of Ms. Erin Kuykendall's music students sang a song with Burnside. Burnside also brought a surprise treat: a sno-cone truck, that served each student.
Burnside, 43, was raised in Holly Springs and now lives in Ashland. He has set up an office on the square in Ripley and will soon be opening The Jook Joint, where he hopes that residents will gather to enjoy music from a variety of musicians from all over. Burnside is tours worldwide and is getting the Jook Joint ready to open (anticipated opening is sometime in August of 2022, pending no delays), but prioritized having a concert at Ripley Elementary School for the students.
After thanking the administrative staff and teachers for arranging the gig at the school, Burnside said, "This is what I love to do: get kids interested in music."