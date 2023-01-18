As Jon Grisham walks into his office at 500 S Main St. in Ripley, he never thought he would be in this position.
In fact, he never had any plans to run for the office in his hometown. It just kind of happened.
Grisham likes to start his day with some exercise. Once he gets into his wood-panel wall office and sits at his big brown desk, he typically checks in with the local department heads to see what’s on the agenda.
He keeps a to-do list with him throughout the day, although Grisham says that list may get thrown out rather quickly depending on what’s happening that particular day.
Grisham has lived all 49 years of his life in Ripley — other than the four he spent in Starkville as a student at his beloved Mississippi State. He attended Ripley schools up until his graduation from Ripley High School, married his wife, Heather, and raised his two kids, Ty and Katie Beth, in Ripley. To Grisham’s delight, both of his children followed in his footsteps and decided to attend Mississippi State.
“I never really considered being mayor, but that’s just the way the Lord led me, I guess,” Grisham said. “It was an opportunity for me to step up and take that position. Luckily, the people of Ripley hired me to do that. I’m proud they did because I’ve really enjoyed it to this point.”
The child of Buddy and Terrye Grisham, Jon’s family owned and operated the Western Auto store off the square in Ripley for many years. His father, Buddy, and his grandmother ran the business following his grandfather’s death in 1989.
“I got to meet and know a lot of people through our business,” Grisham said. “Everybody in Tippah County came there. That got me wanting to serve people. I saw the way my grandparents and my dad treated people and the way people treated them. They were well respected and they respected everyone. It didn’t matter if you were the most prominent person in the community or if you didn’t have a penny to your name, they treated everyone the same. I’ve done my best to live like that, too.”
As the son of Buddy Grisham, Jon grew up in a musical home. Jon’s father gave guitar lessons in Ripley for many years.
“He could have made a living out of that,” Grisham said. “He played music all his life. I’d say he was one of the best guitarists in the state. He could play basically anything with strings on it.”
Naturally, Jon picked up the guitar as a hobby.
“He taught me to play guitar and drums,” Grisham said. “I come from a musical family.”
He still plays on occasion. In fact, he performed with the Grammy award-winning Cedric Burnside and his brother, Garry Burnside, on New Year’s Eve at Grace Eatery.
“It was fun,” Grisham said. “I’ve never played publicly with a grammy award winner. That was pretty cool.”
Grisham’s father was recently honored with a portrait at Ripley’s Blues Alley, a recognition Jon is extremely proud of. Grisham also takes pride in the music scene Ripley has cultivated over the years.
“I’m glad to see the reputation Ripley is getting for music and musicians,” Grisham said. “Hopefully that will be a draw for people to come to Ripley.”
After Western Auto closed, Grisham opened a Sears store at the same location and worked there and sold insurance for State Farm.
Following the closure of Sears, Grisham went full-time at State Farm Insurance. Around this time is when he got into local politics.
Prior to being elected as Mayor of Ripley, Grisham served two terms as a member of the Ripley Board of Aldermen, deciding to run for alderman at large after his great-uncle, Bonnie Caviness, chose not to seek reelection.
“I’ve always worked with people,” Grisham said. “I enjoy working with people and helping people. I enjoy serving the public. I always thought local government may be something I might be interested in.”
He went on to win the seat his great-uncle held for many years.
“I did that for two terms and really enjoyed it,” Grisham said. “A lot more than I thought I would.”
However, as much as he enjoyed his time on the Board of Aldermen, he never had aspirations to lead the town. People suggested he should run, but Grisham would just blow them off. He never thought it was truly a possibility.
During his two terms as a member of the Ripley Board of Aldermen, his colleagues continued to encourage him to run for the highest office in Ripley.
Over time, the thought of running for mayor continued to creep into his mind. Eventually, Grisham decided to listen to his peers and go for it. It was time.
“If I'm ever going to do it, now is the time to do it,” Grisham said.
Grisham was sworn into office on June 28, 2021. After a year and a half of being in office, he says he plans to run for reelection when the time comes. He attributes a lot of his success in office to his support staff at City Hall and the Board of Aldermen.
“95% of the time I know what (the aldermen) are going to do before they vote on it, which is a good thing,” Grisham said. “I talk to other mayors and people in other municipalities across Mississippi and there’s a lot of tension going into their meetings. We don’t generally have that. That helps us be more productive and do things more efficiently.”
However, Grisham doesn’t have any desire to run for higher office. His duty is to the people of Ripley. His duty is to his hometown in the heart of Tippah County.
“I enjoy doing this,” Grisham said. “I think I found my niche. I love Ripley and I’ve lived here all my life. It's the Ripley people I want to focus on serving.”
When he’s not serving the people of Ripley, Grisham is likely throwing something on the grill, watching his Bulldogs or spending time with his family. Although he doesn’t take the trip down to Starkville as much as he once did, you can be sure he is watching them every Saturday in the fall, and most weekends during baseball season.
Grisham isn’t sure when his time as the Mayor of Ripley will conclude. He tries not to think about when it will end. He just wants to make his hometown the best version it can be.
“The past board and mayor set a high bar,” Grisham said. “The city was in really good shape when I got it. My goal is to keep progressing, make Ripley better and leave it in better shape than I found it.”
