SENATOBIA – Northwest Mississippi Community College is elated to announce the groundbreaking for the new men's residence hall Thursday, April 13, at 12:30 p.m. during the monthly Northwest Community College's Board of Trustees meeting.
The new residence hall is going to be located on the main campus in Senatobia. The residence hall is funded by the State of Mississippi. It will house about 76 students, according to Dr. Heindl.
The college has had a waitlist for both men and women wanting student housing, and this is a great relief to those seeking on-campus housing. The most recent residence hall opened was the women's Calhoun Hall in 2021.
This is funded by the Mississippi Legislature in the 2022 session, where they allotted 6 million dollars for this new expansion. This increases residence hall capacity on campus without burdening taxpayers.
This male residence hall will cater to Northwest's service district including DeSoto, Panola, Tate, Yalobusha, Quitman, Tunica, Calhoun, Marshall, Tallahatchie, Benton, Lafayette counties and beyond. It is expected to open in the Fall of 2024.
Northwest's President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and contractors will be talking about funding and details on the new residence hall. Mockups of the residence hall will be available on that day as well.