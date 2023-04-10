hou-2017-xxxx-nwmcc-northwest-miss-community-logo-2c

SENATOBIA – Northwest Mississippi Community College is elated to announce the groundbreaking for the new men's residence hall Thursday, April 13, at 12:30 p.m. during the monthly Northwest Community College's Board of Trustees meeting.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you