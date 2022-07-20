OXFORD • Bernardo Guerrero has a personal mission to take advantage of every opportunity, and the hospitality management program at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated in May, has helped him fulfill that mission.
The Ripley native realized that he wanted to study hospitality after noticing how much energy he gets from serving others. Guerrero has always been interested in understanding people's needs, and he said that it drew him to pursue a career in hospitality management.
"I have always been concerned with doing what I can to make others happy, and really, that is at the core of hospitality," Guerrero said. "It involves understanding people, their needs and what you can do for them."
During his time at Ole Miss, he has served as an officer for the campus chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, where he worked to promote essential and foundational leadership skills to more than 300 new members each semester through training, activities and speaker engagements.
He also worked with the Luckyday Scholars Program as a student coach, supporting first-year students in their transition to the university through the four Luckyday pillars of scholarship, community, service and leadership.
Guerrero is a first-generation college student who experienced many struggles navigating college in the beginning. He said he is grateful to the Luckyday Foundation and the university's Luckyday Scholarship Program for believing and investing in him during that time.
Throughout his college experience, the program has provided him access to opportunities through service and leadership as components of his academic and professional journey. The program's mentors helped guide him in the transition to college and introduced him to a community of diverse scholars with whom he has found academic, personal and professional successes.
In spring 2018, Guerrero took advantage of an opportunity to live, learn and work at Walt Disney World through the Disney College Program. Because of his interest in serving others, he was matched as a resort concierge.
Despite his having no experience in hotels, this placement set him on a path that defined his career aspirations in lodging.
Over the seven months he was there, he cross-trained in the front desk and back-of-house support roles. His hard work was recognized by company leadership through a Confirmation of Excellence Quarterly Award.
Guerrero originally planned to extend his time at Disney World for five more months, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, he was unable to continue. So he decided to return to school the following semester to finish strong and take what he had learned with him.
"I was able to recognize what I had learned in the program, and it has proven incredibly helpful in every course I've taken since," he said. "The introductory hospitality courses at Ole Miss helped me get into the program, and the program helped me finish my degree."
After returning from the Disney College Program, Guerrero was able to join peers from the Department of Nutrition and Hospitality Management on a Study USA course in New York City. He took this opportunity to learn more about the industry by networking at HX: The Hotel Experience conference.
"It was through this experience that I truly realized the scope of possibilities available in the hospitality and tourism industry," Guerrero said. "I am excited to launch my career in this global industry knowing that I can choose to learn and experience new things anywhere in the world."
Anna Lauren Heavener, Guerrero's success coach, who is a 2011 graduate of Walnut High School, has been a beacon of motivation, accountability and connection, and she speaks highly of him. Heavener said that during her years of involvement with high-achieving student servant leaders, there have been a few students who inspire others so deeply with their actions, inside and outside the classroom.
"Bernardo has unmatched integrity and maturity in both his student leadership roles and academic pursuits," Heavener said. "His passion, determination and charisma have a unique way of making him stand out above the rest in each of his endeavors."
Guerrero recently accepted a position with the Marriott Voyage Program in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. After graduation, he will take on the role of rooms operations voyager at the Westin in Hilton Head.
"I am excited to broaden my horizons beyond my previous experiences as I continue on my journey," Guerrero said. "I hope to continue to learn and make a difference as I move closer to my goals and navigate my way up to more professional and corporate roles in the hospitality industry.
"I am excited for what's to come, and I hope to one day pay forward the support that I have been granted."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.