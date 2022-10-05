RIPLEY — The following guilty pleas were accepted and sentences handed down during the two week September term of Tippah County Circuit Court, according to court records. The presiding judge was Kelly Luther.
Those pleading guilty, their crimes and sentences, include:
—Dilan Lane Stewart, possession of controlled substance-meth, three years reduced to time served, three years post release supervision, be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse while on post release supervision, pay $2,794.50 costs and restitution while on post release supervision at $100 monthly starting first week of February, 2023.
—Catrina Denise Timbes, false pretenses, three years reduced to time served, balance on post release supervision, sentence to run concurrent with Alcorn County case, enter Broken Lives Rehabilitation, pay $694.50 costs and restitution starting three months after completion of rehab at $100 monthly.
—German Edgeston, Ct. 1: felon in possession of firearm, Ct. 2 and 3 aggravated assault (attempted-deadly weapon): Ct. 1: 10 years with 10 years suspended and 0 to serve, Ct. 2 and Ct. 3: On each count, 20 years with 5 years suspended, 15 years to serve, 5 years post release supervision, sentences to run concurrently, forfeit .223 caliber firearm to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department, pay $894.05 to City of Ripley in equal monthly payments starting four months after release from incarceration.
—Robert Leslie Boyce, Ct. 1 grand larceny, five years, five years post release supervision; Ct. 2 grand larceny, five years; Ct. 3 grand larceny, five years; Ct. 4 grand larceny, five years; sentences in Cts. 1-4 to run consecutive to sentences in Benton, Lee, and Tippah, pay $10,161.43 in costs and restitution in equal monthly payments beginning six months after release from incarceration.
—Robert Leslie Boyce, possession of controlled substance-meth, three years, to run concurrent with sentences in Benton, Lee and Tippah counties, pay $2,694.50 in equal monthly payments beginning six months after release from incarceration.
—George Talley, sexual battery-statutory rape, 10 years with six suspended, four years in custody of MDOC with credit for time served while awaiting court date, five years post release supervision, sentence to run concurrent with another sentence, retire two other cases and costs to file, register as sex offender, pay $3,694.50 in regular monthly payments of at least $100 starting six months after release from prison.
—George Talley, attempted aggravated assault, 20 years with 12 suspended and eight to serve with credit for time served while awaiting court date, five years post release supervision, sentence to run concurrent with sentence in another case, pay $694.50 costs and restitution in monthly payments of at least $100 starting six months after release from prison.
—Charles Gallardo Cowan, possession of controlled substance-meth, three years reduced to time served, balance to be served on post release supervision, while on PRS to be assessed for drug and alcohol dependence, pay $2,774.50 costs and restitution in 36 monthly payments beginning first week of November, 2022.
—Antonio Marquette Chambers, attempted burglary of other structure, seven years suspended, three years supervised probation, pay $1,454.50 costs and restitution in regular monthly payments while on probation beginning November, 2022.
—Deadrick Gathings, fleeing law enforcement agency in motor vehicle, five years reduced to time served, balance to be served on post release supervision, pay $3,094.50 costs and restitution in monthly payments of $100 starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Daniel Crum, aggravated domestic violence, 10 years reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years post release supervision, pay $2,794.50 costs and restitution in $100 monthly payments starting Nov. 1.
—Denario Alexander, Ct. 1 shooting into a dwelling reduced to malicious mischief, five years reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years supervised probation, firearm forfeited to seizing agency, pay $1,494.50 costs and restitution of $100 monthly starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Cordelus Malique Thomas, order of non-adjudication to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, three years suspended, three years supervised probation, pay $2,794.50 costs and restitution at $100 monthly starting Nov. 1, 2022. The court withholds acceptance of plea and adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of conditions imposed in this order.
—James Blake Holiday, possession of controlled substance-meth, three years suspended, three years supervised probation, pay $2,794.50 costs and restitution in $75 monthly payments starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Johnta Dejuan Cook, possession of controlled substance-meth, three years suspended, three years supervised probation, pay $2,794.50 at $100 monthly starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Adrianna Marie Winter, order of non-adjudication to possession of controlled substance - meth, three years suspended, three years supervised probation, pay $2,794.50 at $100 monthly starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Erby Lamar Dillingham, possession of controlled substance - meth, eight years suspended, five years supervised probation, pay $2,754.50 at $100 monthly starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Barry Kimble, possession of controlled substance - meth, three years suspended, three years unsupervised probation, pay $2,794.50 in regular monthly payments starting Nov. 1, 2022, sentence to run concurrent with Benton County case.
—Charles Wade Crawford, order of non-adjudication, possession of controlled substance - meth, eight years suspended, five years supervised probation, court agrees not to pursue Benton County charges, pay $2,754.50 in regular monthly payments of $250 starting Nov. 1, 2022.
—Collin Miller, Ct. 1 taking possession of motor vehicle, Ct. 2 escape. Ct. 1 sentence is 10 years with two suspended, leaving eight years to serve, two years post release supervision. Ct. 2 sentence is five years. Ct. 1 and Ct. 2 run concurrent with each other, and concurrent with a sentence in another Tippah County case, pay $694.50 in regular monthly payments starting four months after release from incarceration.
—Robert Way, guilty to grand larceny, five years reduced to time served, balance on five years post release supervision, pay $1,394.50 costs and restitution.
—Mistie Nicole Bowen, guilty to taking possession of a motor vehicle, 10 years reduced to time served with five years post release supervision, pay $694.50 court costs and restitution.
—Bertha Beaty, guilty to the following counts: Ct. 1, burglary, sentenced to seven years with two years suspended and two years post-release supervision; Ct. 2, malicious mischief, sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended and five years post-release supervision; Ct. 3, first-degree arson, sentenced to 20 years with 15 years suspended and five years post-release supervision; and Ct. 4, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to three years. The sentences in counts 1, 2, 3, and 4 shall run concurrent with each other. The defendant is to pay $22,194.50 in court costs and restitution to be paid in equal monthly payments beginning four months from release of incarceration.
—Cherish Gail Dake, guilty to possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine, three years reduced to time served with balance suspended and serve the balance on post release supervision, pay $694.50 in court costs, fees, and an additional $2000 to City of Walnut drug and equipment fund.
—Marequs Antwain Scruggs, guilty to the following counts: Ct. 1, possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, Ct. 2, possession of stolen firearm, Ct. 3, enhanced punishment. Counts 2 and 3 retired, and defendant agrees to forfeit the seized firearm to arresting agency. The defendant is placed on three years supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections leaving zero years to serve and three years supervised probation and pay $2,924.50 in court costs, fees and restitution.
—Thomas Kennon, guilty to possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine, three years, reduced to time served with balance suspended, serve the balance on post release supervision, pay $694.50 in court costs and fees and pay an additional $2000 to City of Ripley Drug and Equipment Fund.
—Roderick Vance, guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, five years with all five years served on house arrest with electronic monitoring and five years post-release supervision, pay $794.50 in court costs, fees and court costs.
—Roderick Vance, guilty to grand larceny, five years reduced to time served and five years post-release supervision to run consecutively with previous sentence and pay $1,844.50 in court costs, fees and restitution.
—Robert Leslie Boyce, guilty to Ct. 1 grand larceny ($5,000 - 25,000) and Ct. 2 grand larceny ($1,000-$5,000), to serve 10 years on Ct. 1 and and five years on Ct. 2. Counts 1 and 2 to run concurrent with sentences in Benton, Lee and Tippah counties, and pay $4,967.20 in court costs, fees and restitution.
—Tommy Burroughs, III, guilty to grand larceny, five years, and five years suspended, leaving zero to serve and five years supervised probation, and pay $1,199.50 in court costs, fees and restitution.
—Willie Leroy Agnew, guilty to possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, serve three years, reduced to time served, and the balance on post-release supervision to run concurrent to the sentence in Prentiss County, and pay $2,794.50 in court costs, fees, and restitution.
—Billy Wayne Harrell, Jr., guilty to possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, three years, reduced to time served and the balance on post-release supervision, and pay $2,894.50 in court costs, fees, and restitution.
—Kerri Diane Day, guilty to possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, with intent to sell, sentenced to 20 years with five years served on house arrest, five years on post release supervision, and upon successful completion the balance to be suspended, and pay $2,894.50 in court costs, fees and restitution.
—Collin Miller, guilty to taking possession of a motor vehicle ($5,000-$25,000), 10 years suspended and three years post-release supervision to run concurrent to a previous sentence in Tippah County and pay court costs, fees, and restitution of $3,694.50 in equal monthly payments starting four months after release from incarceration.
