RIPLEY • The following guilty pleas were entered during the April, 2022 session of Tippah County Circuit Court, according to court records.
—D. L. Hurt, burglary of auto, sentenced to six years, to run concurrent with another sentence and consecutive to yet another sentence, pay court costs of $544.50 and DA fee of $150, all to be repaid upon release from prison.
—D. L. Hurt, fleeing LEO in auto, sentenced to five years suspended, zero to serve, five years post release supervision, sentence to run consecutive with sentences in two other cases, pay court costs of $544.50 and $150 DA fee at $55 monthly while on post release supervision.
—D. L. Hurt, burglary of auto, sentenced to six years to run concurrent with sentence in another case and consecutive to sentence in yet another case, pay court costs of $544.50 and DA costs of $150 in regular monthly payments upon release from prison.
—Jason Winkles, aggravated assault, 10 years reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years post release supervision, pay court costs of $544.50 and DA fee of $150 monthly while on post release supervision.
—Joseph Marcus Powell, cyberstalking, two years reduced to time served with balance suspended, one year post release supervision, pay court costs of $544.50 and DA costs of $150 in regular monthly payments while on post release supervision.
—David Michael Edge, burglary of dwelling, seven years reduced to time served and placed on five years supervised probation, pay court costs and DA fee of $694.50 in equal monthly payments following release from prison.
—Allyssa Williams, possession of controlled substance/meth, three years reduced to time served with balance suspended, three years post release supervision, sentence to run concurrent with two other sentences, pay total of $2,794.50 in court costs, fees, and restitution to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department drug and equipment fund.
—Allyssa Williams, taking possession of motor vehicle, five years reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years post release supervision, sentence to run concurrent two other sentences, pay court costs, bond fee, DA fee of $794.50 in monthly payments while on post release supervision.
—Carl Dean Haughton, burglary, seven years reduced to time served leaving zero to serve, five years post release supervision, pay total of $894.50 in court costs, DA fee, and restitution at $160 monthly while on post release supervision.
—Tareq Quintero, mayhem, five years reduced to time served with balance suspended, four years unsupervised probation, banished from Tippah County, to return to Tennessee, pay total of $694.50 in court costs and DA fee in equal monthly payments while on probation.
—Michael Caleb Hassell, aggravated assault-domestic violence, 13 years reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years post release supervision, pay total of $544.50 in court costs, assessment and restitution to victim to be paid in equal monthly payments starting July 1, 2022, no contact with victim, court reserve 365 day right of review.
—Emily Jones, burglary, seven years with three years suspended, placed on four years ISP house arrest, three years post release supervision, court reserves 365 day right of review, pay total of $2,250 in court costs, DA fee, bond fee and restitution in regular monthly payments while on post release supervision.
—Geran David Bryant, Jr., robbery with a deadly weapon, 20 years with 12 suspended and eight to serve, five years post release supervision, pay total of $774.50 in court costs, DA fee and restitution in regular monthly payments while on post release supervision.
—Leland Morrell Robinson, Ct. 2 possession of controlled substance-cocaine w/intent, eight years reduced to time served with zero to serve, four years post release supervision; Ct.1 possession of meth w/ intent retired to file, pay $1,479.50 in court costs, DA fee, bond fee and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at $55 monthly.
—Brian Vandomelon, order of non-adjudication on charge of grand larceny, five years reduced to time served, four years post release supervision, pay total of $2,654 in court costs, fines and restitution at $55 monthly while on probation.
