RIPLEY • Tippah County Sheriff's Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred this week.
Investigator Josh Bateman said several Dewalt tools and a .22-caliber rifle with a bull barrel and a Swift scope were stolen out of an unlocked car at a residence on County Road 241, Falkner, on Wednesday, March 10.
Another firearm was stolen from a residence on County Road 827 in Blue Mountain this past weekend.
According to Bateman, the incident occurred between Saturday, March 6 and Monday, March 8. The burglar entered through a rear window and ransacked the home, taking an AR-15 pistol.
If you have any information on either burglary, call the sheriff's department at 662-837-9336.