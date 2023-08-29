Voters in Benton County returned to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to help settle a trio of runoff races and finalize a challenger in November’s general election.
David Matlock won the Republican nomination for Benton County Sheriff, defeating Bobby Dickerson 365 votes to 81. He will move on to face Democratic nominee and current Sheriff Robby Goolsby in November's general election.
Tracy Hampton won the Democratic nomination for Benton County Constable Post 1, defeating Miron Tyrone Williams 252 votes to 199. As there was no Republican candidate for this position elected, Hampton will remain as the Benton County Constable of Post 1. Hampton took the seat after winning in a special election in Nov. 2022 following the death of longtime North Benton Constable James Williams.
LaQuita Scruggs Reaves won the Democratic nomination for Benton County Coroner, defeating Larry Hobson 438 votes to 238. As there was no Republican candidate for this position elected, Reaves will be the new Benton County Coroner.
Reaves’ victory comes after a primary where Hobson gained the most votes in the Aug. 8 election, with Hobson leading all candidates on that day with 788 votes, compared to Reaves’ 567. However since Hobson did not gain the majority in that race, a runoff was triggered, which Reaves won in Tuesday’s election.
Looking to November
Matlock and Goolsby will headline a list of six Benton County races that will be contested in the general election on Nov. 7.
Benton County Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves (D) will face Stephanie Moffitt (R) to keep her seat.
Justice Court Judge Post 2 Gary McBride (D) will look to defend his position against Republican challenger Wayne Gadd.
Three supervisor seats will be on the line as well. Chris Shoup (D) takes on Shane Brooks (R) to remain as District 1 Supervisor. District 4 Supervisor Tommy Fortner (D) is challenged by Kirk Childers (R), while District 5 will be decided between newcomers Kirk Childers (D) and Craig Briscoe (R), both of whom are hoping to replace Ricky Pipkin, who did not seek re-election.
