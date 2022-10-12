Local members of Kappa Kappa Iota celebrated Mrs. Imogene Hardon's 99th birthday and 50 years of service to the organization in their September meeting. Pictured from left, Rhonda Brooks, Pam Montanaro, Wanda Nowell, Marcy Bryant, Imogene Hardon, Danette Jackson, Jerrie Jackson, Valeria Weatherly, Carol Smith and Janalee Leak.
Mrs. Imogene Hardon celebrated two milestones this year.
Mrs. Hardon celebrated her 99th birthday on Sept. 16. She also has been a member of Kappa Kappa Iota — a nationally recognized teacher sorority — for 50 years. Mrs. Hardon has been a charter member of MU State Kappa (Iota Chapter) since 1972. She has served as: MU State President (1983-84), Co-Chairman of the National Convention (1995), working on and publishing MU State History books “Heart Gifts of Kappa” (1961-84, 1961-96, 1961-2021), Iota Chapter’s local president (1996-97), and was instrumental in establishing Blue Mountain College Campus Kappas (1993), serving as the first faculty advisor.
Iota’s September meeting provided an opportunity to have a birthday celebration for Mrs. Hardon as well as to work on Fall Kappa Snack Sacks that were distributed to BMC student teachers. Mrs. Hardon continues to be an active member of this national teacher organization.
