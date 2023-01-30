Freed-Hardeman campus

Pictured is the campus of Freed-Hardeman University located in Henderson, Tennessee.

HENDERSON, TN • Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

