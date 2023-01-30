HENDERSON, TN • Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students from your coverage were recently recognized by the university:
Timothy McMillin, of Ripley, Mississippi, was named to the Dean's List. McMillin is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry.
Katherine Harrison, of Ripley, Mississippi, was named to the President's List. Harrison is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
