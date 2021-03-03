RIPLEY • A contest to create a memorable social media hashtag (#) for Ripley is underway.
“Our downtown has a lot to offer and a hashtag will help other viewers see what we have!,” said Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “The hashtag could be used whenever someone posts a picture of downtown or posts a picture in front of one of the murals, blues alley, park, etc.”
In addition to current followers, Behm says the hashtag will help increase Ripley’s social media presence and make content viewable by anyone who has an interest in the hashtag.
“A hashtag will allow us engage more with the community and it might show up in someone else’s community that’s never heard of Ripley and would like to visit,” said Behm.
The contest is free to enter and the winner will received a $100 cash prize. Entries should be submitted by Friday, April 2. Email your hashtag to ripleymainstreet@gmail.com or direct message Ripley Main Street on Facebook.
Ripley Main Street reserves the right to reject all entries if none are selected by the panel.