rip-2023-03-15-news-nwcc-musical-1

Kerry Goff, Director of the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts, at Northwest Community College.

 By Alyssa Peyton

SENATOBIA • Auditions for "The Music Man" the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts Summer Musical is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts at Northwest's main campus in Senatobia.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you