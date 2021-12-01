TIPPAH - “Help Wanted” signs and long drive-thru lines have seemingly become a normal sight on City Avenue in Ripley. In addition to restaurants, other industries are feeling the labor crunch, including retail, wholesale, and offices. Scroll through your social media feed and you may see more than one complaint about a local restaurant with extra-slow service. The reality is: it’s easy to put a restaurant on blast for messing up an order or taking too long, but, although poor business decisions can always contribute to poor customer service, it’s not always necessarily all the restaurant’s fault.
Molly and Josh Smith operated Mojo’s restaurant and bar on City Avenue North. Known for a fun, laid-back atmosphere, karaoke nights, great pizza, and live music, the family-operated fledgling restaurant endured through the pandemic, but has recently been forced to shut their doors due to lack of workers. When asked about the labor challenges and how they’ve affected Mojo’s business, Molly said, “It has absolutely killed us.” Mojo’s closed their doors on Friday, October 1, 2021. “We don’t have enough staff to train new staff. We're just exhausted, trying to keep it all together.” The couple decided it was time to take a break “ to regroup and rethink everything.”
One may assume from the signs around town that there is a labor shortage, which is due to a high number of people on unemployment. However, understanding why businesses are struggling requires digging deeper. According to the data, there’s no great shortage of workers. A worker shortage should, in theory, relate to the unemployement rate, but the state unemployment rate is 5.9%-- up slightly from pre-pandemic numbers. Tippah County’s unemployment rate is at 4.8%-- well below the state average. In fact, the unemployment rate in Tippah County dropped a near full point from July to August of 2021 from 5.7% to 4.8%.
The unemployment rates for the state of Mississippi reveal that eight of the top ten lowest rates are here in Northeast Mississippi. 32 total counties were at 5.9% or less for the end of August 2021. In July, that number was only 16, which reveals nearly a 50% increase in the number of counties that were at 5.9% unemployment or below. There are workers out there, but are they staying? According to officials, that is the real issue: worker retention. According to them, what we have isn’t a labor shortage: it’s a labor crisis.
Childcare challenges and continued fear of spreading COVID are two factors which could also contribute to would-be workers’ decisions to stay home. Hesitancy to have unvaccinated young children to be in daycare or school, increasing the odds of them either getting sick or carrying the virus home, has caused some parents to stay home with their children. Factors such as “hybrid” school scheduling and unexpected quarantining of entire classes of students force many parents to scramble to find childcare, making it difficult for them to commit to a set work schedule.
These are just two potential factors contributing to the current labor crisis. To get further clarity on the labor crisis and how it can be reversed, The Sentinel consulted Chris Lewellen, Executive Director at the Tippah County Development Foundation.
The biggest employment challenge isn’t a lack of workers, according to Lewellen; it’s that we have created a revolving door with regards to the younger generation. “It’s reality, and no one wants to talk about it, but we need to talk about it,” said Lewellen. He asserts that the real issue is the downward spiral of the quality of the workforce in the last ten to twelve years. He feels “we have fallen away from the intent of what a quality workforce needs to be, and we must find a way to educate our future pipelines.”
“Our mature workforce, who has been working fifteen-plus years, is amazing, and is keeping us afloat, not just in Tippah, but in many other counties,” he said. “We need to get those folks help; we need to educate the younger work force.” Lewellen contends the current situation is concerning because, “The employer has become beholden to the employee, and that is not a good thing.”
Lewellen proposed both short-term and long-term solutions to combat the labor crisis.
The short-term solution is tough. Lewellen suggests cancelling the increased benefits potential employees are receiving from our government. Pandemic unemployment benefits got dropped, but, he explained that, in spite of that, businesses are still struggling because “other benefits came along to perpetuate potential workers staying home, rather than getting back into the workforce.” Lewellen understands the enticement of the benefits of the government agency, but he argues that “they’ll never be able to build a future for themselves and their families if they remain dependent on the government. There are situations with the elderly or disabled persons who truly need benefits, but the younger generation is choosing to rely on the government rather than working. It keeps them dependent. It’s just reality. The goal of these benefits is to keep people dependent, and as long as it is enabling them to do so, we, as a society, will never thrive.” Businesses are trying to attract new employees are offering bonus incentives to get workers through the door, but Lewellen fears that “we may be creating a generation of ‘bonus hoppers’ resulting from a downward spiral of our work ethic and culture. They’re working the system, showing up enough days at a new job to get their bonuses, then leaving to go down the street and get another bonus.” Our businesses’ successes depend upon well-trained employees and team members, with high levels of experience-based productivity, and, Lewellen says, the “revolving door syndrome” created by the current labor crisis is counterproductive to this end.
It’s not just local restaurants being affected by the labor revolving door. All sectors, from corporations to small businesses, are feeling the effects. So, what is the remedy? Businesses offering bonuses to get people through the door can’t be blamed for doing what they feel they must to compete for workers, but if a bonus program isn’t working, Lewellen would love to see a new trend start involving incorporating the bonus dollars back into a new higher starting wage. This is, of course, easier said than done. It will require “timing and calculation” to get out of this bonus trend, he says, “but it’s a possibility. We do have some that are moving toward that philosophy, and it’s working.”
Long-term solutions revolve around education, according to Lewellen. He has been partnering with educators, businesses, and industries to construct and promote a balanced message to our future workforce. “The workforce needs all types of individuals; those who want to work ‘day one’ after they graduate, those who want to learn a trade skill at community college, and those who want to get an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. We need all of them, across the board.” Working with schools to broaden the vision of students beyond just going to college is key. There are multiple routes to success, and that is the balanced message he is trying to promote to shift the current labor crisis. “Blue Mountain College is such a huge asset to our county, and I am not one-hundred per cent sure we take advantage of it here. Our businesses, industry, county students, and residents need a re-education about what BMC has to offer,” Lewellen proposed. He mentioned that he and Blue Mountain College President, Dr. Barbara McMillin, are working on a strategy to promote all the college has to offer to the public. Northeast Mississippi Community College is also contributing several key assets for the community, including offering a program which helps residents get their high school diplomas. Tippah Career and Technology Center (TCTC) offers trades and other skills. Lewellen calls it “A gem.” He emphasized creating more awareness of the benefits of each of these educational institutions. Businesses offering TCTC internships help interns develop marketable skills. Students who successfully intern normally already know where they’re going to work upon graduating high school. They may begin to see the value in making a meaningful contribution to society in the workforce. Students need to be aware of their educational choices so they get excited about creating their futures. Lewellen believes that education about these programs is key to getting us out of our current labor crisis.
Tippah County has kept up with technology advances and is moving forward more than most people realize. Lewellen wants to educate to bring awareness regarding all the economic opportunity here. All the opportunity he discussed, as well as the implementation of a more balanced message regarding career paths, are viable long-term solutions to the labor crisis. “Brain drain” is a term used in economic development to explain how students tend to get their education and then are off to another area to pursue jobs, because they think opportunity lies elsewhere. The goal is to keep them here. Lewellen says that broadband Internet is “a huge tool to end the brain drain. We want people to stay here and have families and be successful. Messaging and branding. We are trying to create a new broadband branding identity to eliminate brain drain.” The projected completion date for broadband is early 2022. Residents are signing up now, with lots of areas are already connected and going strong.
By implementing these potential solutions, Lewellen hopes the culture shift will result in a workforce which can meet the true needs of our future pipeline. Promotion of jobs and job fairs from Lewellen’s office are ongoing. The TCDF sponsored a job fair that was held at the county fair, and they will have another one soon in the next couple of months. A conference call and a grassroots meeting with participants regarding what worked/didn’t work how to approach and schedule the next job fair will be based on that. Lewellen is not sure if they’ll get one in this year because they’re sponsored by Tippah County Development Foundation, but says they will get one very early in the next calendar year, if not this calendar year.
Molly and Josh Smith are hoping that their hiatus from Mojo’s will be a brief one. “Hopefully it'll be a short break. If not us, surely someone will lease it and open up. It's a lot of work.”