Hickory Flat Student of the Month for April is Braxton Totten. Braxton is a seventh grader at Hickory Flat. His favorite food is Skittles, and his favorite TV show is “Fat Albert.” In school, he enjoys learning about science because there are always new things to learn, and it’s interesting. Braxton loves playing basketball and is a member of the junior high basketball team at Hickory Flat. He is also on the baseball, cross country and track teams. Braxton is also in the junior high Beta Club because he has good grades. When he grows up, he wants to get a degree in criminal justice and become a crime scene investigator. His favorite thing about going to school at Hickory Flat is the teachers and coaches.
Hickory Flat’s Elementary Student of the Month for April is Landry King. Landry is 4 years old and is a member of the pre-k class at Hickory Flat. His favorite subject in school is centers. He loves watching “Sonic the Hedgehog.” His favorite foods are chicken nuggets and fries. When Landry grows up, he wants to work on the road and drive.
Hickory Flat’s Teacher of the Month is Jeff Crews. Crews has been a teacher for nine years, and he has taught at Hickory Flat for all of those years. He is currently teaching 7th grade and 11th grade English. Mr. Crews has lots of favorite foods some of which include steak, pork chops, spinach, and tomatoes. His favorite movie is The Godfather. In his spare time, he likes to watch reruns of “Dallas.” Before becoming a teacher, Mr. Crews spent sixteen years of his life in a gospel music group which he is still a part-time member of today, so it’s no surprise that his favorite song is “In the Sweet By and By.” When asked what his favorite thing about working as a teacher at Hickory Flat is, he replied, “I like my colleagues because we work well together, and I like the kids at Hickory Flat because they are respectful and eager to learn.” He decided to become a teacher because of his love of storytelling and literature. Mr. Crews has a hidden talent of being able to eat rice with chopsticks. When asked to give his students some words of wisdom, he said, “Learn to embrace being different. Your unique qualities are what make you most valuable.”
