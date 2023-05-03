rip-2022-05-18-news-hf-5K-race-1 (copy)

The Hickory Flat Rebel Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8 a.m. Last year, the race featured 65 participants with more expected to compete in this year's event. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

The Rebel Run returns to Hickory Flat this weekend for another year. On Saturday, May 6, runners will gather in Hickory Flat to attempt the 5K race.

