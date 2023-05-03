The Rebel Run returns to Hickory Flat this weekend for another year. On Saturday, May 6, runners will gather in Hickory Flat to attempt the 5K race.
The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs for a little over three miles. It will begin at Hickory Flat Attendance Center and go through the town before concluding back at the school.
For people who don't want to do the entire race, a 'fun run' will also be available. The 'fun run' will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Currently, the race has around 50 people registered to participate. Last year, 65 people participated.
Jordan Thompson, who helps coordinate the event, says he's excited about the event and is looking forward to the turnout on Saturday.
Last year, proceeds from the event went to help with playground improvements with the help of Hickory Flat PTO. This year Thompson said the funds will go to help Hickory Flat Attendance Center.
"The 5K is a fun event," Thompson said. "It brings the entire community together to help raise funds to provide classroom grants to enhance student learning, rewards and incentives for students and faculty achievement, and to provide funds to support activities within the Hickory Flat community."
Officials say if the weather doesn't cooperate on Saturday, the race will be rescheduled to Saturday, May 13.
Registration for the race can be completed online until Friday, May 5 at runsignup.com/Race/MS/HickoryFlat/HickoryFlatRebelRun. Runners can also sign up in the hour leading up to the race beginning at 7:00 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $35 and registration for the fun run is $20.
"Last year really exceeded our expectations," Thompson said. "This year, we hope to have about the same outcome. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and we will get a few more participants. We plan to make this an annual event, and we hope the numbers will continue to grow a little every year. Any runners interested can sign up at the link by Friday or the day of the race."
