HICKORY FLAT • The town of Hickory Flat recently received funding for several important amenities, including the police department, street repair, and most notably, a new fire truck that recently arrived in Hickory Flat.
“I called our representative, Steve Massengill, last January and asked if he could earmark the Town of Hickory Flat some money,” outgoing Hickory Flat Mayor Diane Grist said. “He called me back in July and told me he was happy to inform us that we were going to receive $250,000 for a new fire truck and $50,000 for our police department. He also came and met with our board and informed us of what we were getting, plus $400,000 for street repairs this year, which will be here in the fall.”
The truck, purchased from Sunbelt Fire based out of Alabama, was funded by a joint effort from the city and Benton County.
“Our fire department and our fire chief Ronald Lollar found a new fire truck from Sunbelt out of Alabama,” Mayor Grist said. “We wrote them a check for $250,000 and then the county wrote a check for the remainder.”
The mayor credits the working relationship with Rep. Massengill for the incoming improvements to Hickory Flat services.
“These past four years we’ve worked well with Mr. Massengill,” said Mayor Grist. “He’s been really good to the fifth district and the Town of Hickory Flat.”