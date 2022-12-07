HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat has a new gas station, and it boasts the most gas pumps and the widest selection of items in town.
Express Mart in Hickory Flat held its grand opening last Friday, Dec. 2. Many were in attendance at the ribbon cutting, such as Mayor Peggy Orman and owner Ahmed Amer.
The new gas station has 10 pumps available, nearly doubling the truck stop in town, which has six.
“Our town and community are blessed to have this business come in here,” Orman said. “I believe the town and surrounding community will support it.”
Express Mart broke ground in Oct. 2021 and officially opened three weeks ago on Nov. 16. According to Amer, the property the building sits on and the construction of the building cost around $3 million.
“We try to keep really upscale stores in Mississippi,” Amer said. “We hope that Hickory Flat will enjoy the new store we’ve built.”
Amer, a 43 year old Texas native, has been in Mississippi since 2007 and now lives in New Albany. He owns and operates a construction company called Haman Construction and has overseen the construction of many gas stations, including the truck stop in Coldwater and now the Express Mart in Hickory Flat.
“This is the first store I've both built and owned,” Amer said.
Amer says he plans to keep between eight and 14 employees at the new store.
Orman, a lifelong resident of Hickory Flat, believes the new store is a big positive for the town and was pleasantly surprised when she first heard the news about the new store being built.
“I was elated,” Orman said. “I was thrilled to think they would come to us and have this plan in mind. Now the plan has been finished.”
Orman contributed to the fact that Express Mart carries a wide array of items, such as a selection of produce, to why the new store is important for the community.
“I just hope the community keeps supporting as they have supported since they opened,” Orman said. “It’s a good thing for us, and for them.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.