Close to 300 Benton and Tippah County seniors from seven area high schools are expected to trade their text books for diplomas this week.
Walnut High School and Pine Grove High School will kick things off Thursday, May 19, both with graduation ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. Walnut's graduation will take place on the Wildcats' football field while the Panthers' graduation ceremony will be held in the the Pine Grove gymnasium.
Blue Mountain High School, Ripley High School and Falkner High School will hold their graduations on Friday, May 20. Blue Mountain’s ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Blue Mountain College.
Ripley's and Falkner's ceremonies will both begin at 7 p.m. The Eagles will receive their diploma on the Falkner High School football field while the graduating Tigers will have their ceremony in the Ripley Event Center.
On Saturday, May 21, Benton County schools will hold the last of the graduation ceremonies. Ashland High School’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium and Hickory Flat High School seniors will take their final walk at 2 p.m. in the Rebels' gymnasium.
Photos of area graduation seniors and congratulatory messages from area businesses can be found in the Graduation 2022 magazine inside this issue of the Southern Sentinel.