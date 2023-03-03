Highway 15 in Tippah County could soon be expanded to four lanes if the Mississippi Legislature approves funding for the project during this year’s Legislative session.
Gov. Tate Reeves has asked the Legislature to use the state’s nearly 1.3 billion dollar surplus to fund multiple road projects in the state, including nearly 200 million for road improvements in Tippah County alone.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the specifics of the expansion will depend on how much, if any, funding it receives for road projects.
“We have to see what the Legislature does,” Mississippi Department of Transportation north Commissioner John Caldwell said. “The Senate passed the funding, but the House hasn’t passed anything. We don’t expect a clear answer for several weeks.”
Currently, the plan would be to expand to four lanes starting at the Union and Tippah County line up to Falkner. Eventually, the expansion would include the section of Highway 15 connecting Falkner and Walnut.
“The specifics (of the project) will depend on what the dollar amount comes to,” Caldwell said. “That will determine what we are physically able to do. Highway 15 has always been a high priority in north Mississippi and it remains so. We’re hoping to see the kind of money we need to keep those projects on a realistic path of construction instead of just talking about them for 20 years. We’re thinking we may be getting there.”
A final answer on how much money is available to the Department of Transportation isn’t likely to come until the Legislative session wraps up in early April. It also isn't clear at this time if the current route Highway 15 takes through Ripley would be expanded, or if the four-lane road would divert off of the current path.
“The Legislature has to do its part,” Caldwell said. “We’re encouraged by everybody’s acknowledgment that we’ve got some needs out there that haven’t been met and we’ve been in touch with them at every level for a long time. For the last three years, we’ve been talking and we’re hoping we see some movement in the right direction. We’re optimistic, but we’re staying cautious as well.”
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
