Highway 15 N

Highway 15 running north at the Tippah and Union County line. 

 By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

Highway 15 in Tippah County will soon be expanded to four lanes after the Mississippi Legislature passed Senate bill 3120 on Thursday. The bill includes two projects in Tippah County, with one being the expansion of Highway 15 to four lanes and the other being a bypass from Highway 2 to the new Highway 15.

justin.dial@journalinc.com

