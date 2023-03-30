Highway 15 in Tippah County will soon be expanded to four lanes after the Mississippi Legislature passed Senate bill 3120 on Thursday. The bill includes two projects in Tippah County, with one being the expansion of Highway 15 to four lanes and the other being a bypass from Highway 2 to the new Highway 15.
The first phase of the project will expand Highway 15 from the Union and Tippah County line to one mile north of Ripley. The new Highway 15 will begin at the county line before deviating off of the current path to the east of current Highway 15.
According to Rep. Jody Steverson and Sen. Rita Parks, the Highway 15 project is at the top of the Mississippi Department of Transportation's list and is the only project in the state that is currently 'shovel-ready'.
"This is just phase one," Steverson said. "It's far from completing the project that we have dreamed of, but this is an excellent start and a day that many in Tippah County thought they would never see."
According to Steverson, the money allotted for the Highway 15 project is approximately $200 million.
"This is something we've been working on for 12 years," Parks said "We're excited."
The other project ties into the Highway 15 expansion and would create a bypass from the existing Highway 2 to the new Highway 15.
"This does not complete the project," Steverson said. "Sen. Parks and I will stay on this until we get it completed all the way to Walnut.
