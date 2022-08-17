ayers

Little Joe Ayers was presented a painting in his honor as a surprise to the artist on stage by Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm on Sunday, Aug. 7 during his concert. The larger-than-life painting will be displayed amongst other renderings of Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists, each of which was painted by artist Sam Ingram of Jackson.

 Bella Steiert

RIPLEY • At his concert at Dixie Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. blues guitarist and singer Little Joe Ayers was honored by Ripley Main Street Association with a painting in his likeness, which will hang in the award-winning Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley. Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm, surprised Ayers with the painting while on stage.

lauren.gay@journalinc.com

