RIPLEY • At his concert at Dixie Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. blues guitarist and singer Little Joe Ayers was honored by Ripley Main Street Association with a painting in his likeness, which will hang in the award-winning Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley. Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm, surprised Ayers with the painting while on stage.
“What a great night with Little Joe Ayers! His smile is priceless,” Behm said.
The painting in his honor will hang amongst other renderings of Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists, all painted by Sam Ingram of Jackson.
Referred to as “one of the last legends of Mississippi Hill Country Blues” by Grammy award-winning musician, Cedric Burnside, Earl “Little Joe” Ayers was born in Lamar, Benton County, on Nov. 28, 1944. After buying a $4 guitar as a young teen, he began performing at house parties in the area when he was 15. He was a member of the Soul Blues Boys, Junior Kimbrough’s long-time backing band, for 30 years.
In 1991, Ayers played bass behind Kimbrough in Robert Palmer’s documentary, Deep Blues. Their performance of “All Night Long” was filmed before the release of Kimbrough’s debut album of the same name on Fat Possum Records, which was also produced by Palmer.
Ayers, who is based in Holly Springs, is the father of blues artist, Trenton Ayers. Both father and son have frequently performed with members of the Burnside family.
Ayers came out of retirement for the Aug. 7 event, about which, Behm said, “Thank you to The Ripley Arts Council for planning a fun night of cool blues music. Thanks to Cedric Burnside and Chuck Duncan for helping turn this town into a music destination.”
Little Joe Ayers’s 2011 album, BACKATCHYA, is available for listening on Spotify and other online steaming services and is available for purchase on amazon.com and through other online retailers.
