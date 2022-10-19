TIPPAH COUNTY • Food insecurity isn’t something that happens somewhere else.
It happens right here in Ripley, Walnut and throughout Tippah County.
On Nov. 6, The Tippah County Good Samaritan Center (TCGSC) will celebrate 25 years of helping local folks ease food insecurity and other needs, in a variety of important, sometimes life-changing ways.
A future article will provide details for the upcoming celebration and festivities. This article will provide some history and highlights from the Center’s 25 years of successful service in Tippah County.
Rev. Bill Connolly, one of the Center’s founders and Hank Wiesner, retired news editor and continuing contributor to the Sentinel collaborated on this article. Much of the history has been preserved through the stories, interviews, and reports in the Southern Sentinel and the Daily Journal. In addition to compiling and editing this set of resources, this story also includes some personal reflections from a few volunteers. This variety of resources reveal not only how it all began but also how the Center prospered by the grace of our Good Lord through the people who were called to serve neighbors in need like the “Good Samaritan” in Jesus parable in the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37.
How did the Center come to be what it is today?
In the spring and summer of 1997, a small group of Christians began meeting in Ripley to expand the three downtown churches benevolence ministry funded primarily by their annual Joint Thanksgiving Service. It was clear that this ministry was insufficient to meet the variety of basic needs that existed and the group knew other churches in the county were also trying individually to assist needy neighbors and others in accordance with the many biblical mandates Jesus summarized as Loving God and Loving Others.
Therefore, the small group began to meet monthly and pray for this project.
An article in the Oct. 15, 1997 edition of the Southern Sentinel, reported on the first organizational meeting of the new organization. “Representative of local churches met earlier this month at the Ripley Presbyterian Church to begin the incorporation process for the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center (TCGSC).
“The mission statement adopted at the organization meeting identified its mission ‘to counsel with and seek to meet physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs of the people of Tippah County.’ The initial focus of the new Center will be to develop a centralized food pantry program for Tippah County. Plans for other services to meet the needy will be added as the support of volunteers and contributions to the Center develop.”
“The organizing group for the Center requested community prayers for the need of a rent-free building in the Ripley area to provide both storage and office spaces for this new ministry of community service. Additional office equipment, furniture, and supplies will also be needed.”
“The new organization had already received a variety of donated services. Bobby Elliot of Elliott, Permenter, Babb, & Smith had offered their services for the incorporation process. Sue Ellen Babb of Eaton, Babb, & Smith would make the 501c3 application for tax deductible donations. Ripley Mayor Lewis Davis was researching the process (with State Rep. Joe Mitch McElwain) to receive the State’s approval for adding an Emergency Utility Assistance Payment line item on the city’s utility bills for donations and then distributing those donations to the Center for sharing with those in need.
“Brother Marvin Cox, Union County Baptist Association Director, and Board member for the 10 year-old Union County Good Samaritan Center, had already provided very valuable, practical advice, personal encouragement, and copies of their Center’s by-laws and constitution.
“At the organizational meeting the organizing committee for the TCGSC elected a board of nine members divided into three classes with staggered terms to allow for a rotating system for the leadership.
“The nine new board members and the churches they represent: Class of 1997-98 Bill McCreary (Ripley First Baptist), Mrs. Pat Rodgers (Blue Mountain Church of the Lord Jesus Christ), Mrs. Rachel Groves (Trinity Assembly of God); Class of 1999 Mrs. Bonnie Garner (Ripley First United Methodist), Brother Patrick Phillips (Moses Chapel United Methodist), Mrs. Polly Collum (Tippah County Catholic Community); Class of 2000 Bill Baker (West Ripley Baptist), David Paseur (Trinity Assembly of God), and Bill Connolly (Ripley Presbyterian Church).
“The new officers elected from the Board were David Paseur, Chairperson; Bill McCreary, Vice-Chairperson; Bonnie Garner, Secretary-Treasurer.”
This first report on the organizational meeting also indicated in addition to prayers for a rent-free building, more churches, volunteers, donations of food and other necessary supplies would be needed. Monthly meetings continued at various locations to update the progress and encourage continuing support.
Those prayers were quickly answered as a rent-free building was arranged by TVRHA Social Worker, Mrs. Jill Taylor of Corinth. The TVRHA agreed to let the new TCGSC to use the Ripley Meadowview Apartments’ Community Center Kitchen pantry closet, cabinets, and meeting space for their new ministry.
Volunteers, donations of food, money, and other supplies were also received to allow the TCGSC to begin limited operations of the new ministry in its new rent free building.
In 1998, the second annual Tippah County Community Thanksgiving Service organized by the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center (TCGSC) was held at West Ripley Baptist Church on Nov. 22.
A Southern Sentinel picture and brief article from that worship service provided a “retrospective by Ripley Minister Bill Connolly and TCGSC Board members on their accomplishments during the first year of operation from October 1997-November 1998.
The new TCGSC gave supplies 474 times for families from Blue Mountain to Walnut. Praising God for the Center’s success, Connolly quoted a saying (he had read not long after the Center’s organization meeting in 1997).‘God’s Work done God’s Way for God’s Glory, never lacks God’s supply.’”
On Jan. 15, 2000 John Armistead, Religion Editor for the Daily Journal wrote an article titled “The hand of a Good Samaritan.”
His interviews with some of the first church volunteers helps tell the story of need in the community; the compassion, care, and calling from the volunteers in their own words; and the significant increase in people served; and the gift and preparations for a much needed larger location in Ripley.
“Some are young adults with children. Others are older and alone. They are white or black or brown. Most live in the area. Some are passing through. Some have seen better times. For others, there's never been a good time.
But, they all have one thing in common. They are hurting and only a step or two away from total desperation. Most are without food. Some are in intimate danger of having their utilities turned off. Some are sick and don't have the money to buy the medicine the doctor has prescribed. Others can't pay their rent.
And, somehow - either from the suggestion of a social worker or pastor or someone at the health department - each has learned of the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center, and comes hoping somebody cares enough to help.
"Many are embarrassed at having to be there," said Betty Medlin, co-director of the center. "We try to put them at ease, and tell them that we could just as easily be on the other side of the desk."
The center is a joint ministry of the churches of Tippah County with the stated objective of counseling and seeking to meet the physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs of the people of Tippah County.
Last year, in 1999, 732 people came to the center and applied for assistance. These applications represented 2,334 people.
Hard work, no pay
"This is an emergency program," explained Sue Connor, the other co-director. "And almost everyone gets food." Being in need of help is no respecter or persons, according to Connor.
"There are all kinds of things that happen to people, but most who come are on a limited income, maybe have a minimum wage job, or are on social security."
The center, through an arrangement with the Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority, is located in the Meadowview Subdivision community center. It is open Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
All staff, like Medlin and Connor, are volunteers.
"I wouldn't work this hard for pay," said Medlin with a laugh.
Everybody helping
The move to start a ministry like the center began in the summer of 1997.
"Four of us got together, Rachel Groves, Directory of Ripley’s United Community Action, Rev. Bill Baker, pastor of West Ripley Baptist, Rev. Jimmy Walker, retired, Pastor, and myself. We talked about trying to form a county-wide organization to assist the needy who were hungry and had other emergency needs," said the Rev. Bill Connolly, pastor of Ripley Presbyterian Church (USA). "I had an article from the Daily Journal that had been published in the previous year about the Union County Good Samaritan Center in New Albany with me at the meeting for everyone to see."
The idea grew quickly. The Southern Sentinel, the local newspaper, published an appeal from the group asking people to come together and help.
"We had Marvin Cox and Paula Ferguson (from the Union County Good Samaritan Center) come talk to us about what they were doing," said Connolly. "Then we had eight to 12 churches involved and started meeting regularly and we were off and running."
Using the Union County ministry as a model, the group incorporated, enlisted volunteers, found a facility to house the operation, and began work. Many individuals in the community volunteered their services to assist the fledgling organization get started.
"Our theme has been 'God's work done God's way for God's glory never lacks God's supply,'" said Connolly.
Churches ministering together
The churches of Tippah County have been the backbone of the ministry. A total of 48 churches have participated in providing either food, finances, or volunteers.
"We are trying to unite behind one thing that we all believe, and that is that we must help the needy," said Connolly. "There has been a great ecumenical spirit in Tippah County, and the success of this organization in such a short time confirms that."
The Rev. Bill Baker has been pastor of West Ripley Baptist Church 20 years, and he had served as a pastor in Tippah County 29 years.
"This is the first time the churches in this county have worked together," he said. "A lot of the churches are smaller churches, and they might not have been able to do much on their own, but working together they can help meet more needs."
The Rev. Tony Morrow, pastor of Walnut's Harmony Baptist Church, feels the center can reach some people easier than churches can.
"Together we can minister to people who would not approach the church," he said, "but they're hurting and come to the Good Samaritan Center and it provides for them."
The Walnut church is a strong supporter of the program.
"We include the Good Samaritan Center in our church budget," said Morrow. "We raised it this year because of the increased awareness of our congregation. We also contributed food and volunteers last year. I think everyone who has participated in any way has been blessed spiritually, and the excitement continues to grow."
Community effort
Not only the churches, but local banks, business, individuals and government have joined making the ministry become what it has.
"We have an agreement with the Sheriff's department, and they can give vouchers to Ripley Inn and McDonald's and Helen's Diner when we are not available at the center," said Connor. "Local grocers have been good to honor our vouchers and support our program."
Gift of New Building and Supplies for Renovation
Recently a building in downtown Ripley was donated to the center by Van and Treva Moore, members of West Ripley Baptist Church. The building, once completely renovated, will be the site of the center's operations. Already over $9,000 plus lumber and other supplies have been contributed toward this project. Many individuals and businesses have pledged services once the renovation is underway.
"We give God the glory and thanks for the great community support," said Connolly. "For anything like this to succeed takes the goodwill of a lot of people."
Opportunities to serve
Why do people like Medlin and Connor and the other volunteers help with the center?
Medlin explained that she had lived in many places throughout the United States while her husband served 28 years in the military.
"I had seen many situations, but couldn't do anything about them," she said. "This was an opportunity to do something."
Connor attributes her concern for the poor to her mother's influence.
"When I was a little girl, my mother would take us to buy Christmas gifts and she would say, 'Is there anyone in your room who will not get a gift?' And we'd buy them one."
Growth Continues Quickly with Two Branches as One Ecumenical United County-Wide Ministry
Just a few months after Armistead’s Jan. 2000 article, the TCGSC could celebrate two branches: one in Walnut and the renovated building location in Ripley. The board and its member churches agreed due to the incorporation and 501c3 process, to remain as one united ecumenical county-wide ministry of churches. The new location in Walnut serving needy neighbors living in the North Tippah School District designated as the North Branch. The original Ripley location would serve those living in the South Tippah School District and it would be designated the Central Branch. Therefore, the organization remained one united Tippah County Good Samaritan Center with two branches.
The new North Branch leaders along with other North District Churches, community members, and board members from TCGSC celebrated at the Grand Opening Dedication of their location in the old Walnut Health Department on Hwy 354 one block off Main Street on April 14, 2000.
An article later that month with pictures also appeared in the Daily Journal. The organizing committee for the North Branch had obtained the use of that unoccupied building for $1 a year from the County Commissioners.
Some of the organizing leaders pictured with the two articles included Harmony Baptist’s Pastor Tony Morrow and member Ruth Bailey who was appointed Co-Director for the North Branch (the other Co-Director, Mrs. Elaine McAfee from the Mt. Hebron Baptist, was not in the picture). The Central Branch Director, Sue Conner from First Baptist Ripley, was also pictured with the celebration.
The program for the April 14 Grand Opening included another organizing member, John Gaillard from Harmony Baptist, members of the TCGSC Board, along with special guest speaker Mrs. Estella Mayhue-Greer, Agency Director for the Food Bank in Memphis.
Mrs. Mayhue-Greer was inspiring, encouraging, and instrumental in training members in both locations. She had previously certified the TCGSC as one of her first NE Mississippi Agencies in 1999 with the original location in Ripley. The Food Bank in Memphis, a part of the national Second Harvest Program, provided some free bulk food along with large quantities of bulk food at only pennies per pound. A part of of her work also including certifying the TCGSC for significantly more bulk free food quantities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Jackson.
On Aug. 20, 2000, the Central Branch location celebrated their Grand Opening Dedication of a newly renovated old building in Ripley donated by Van and Treva Moore. A Southern Sentinel editorial on Aug. 23 stated, “The moving-in process a month or so earlier culminated in the transformation of a formerly decaying structure on the Ripley Square. That change alone benefits the area. The renovation turned what was once an eyesore into an attractive building downtown. The renovated building – attractive both inside and out – gives the evidence that this area cares for those less fortunate. The renovation and building improvement work has been underway since the Spring.”
Board member Rev. Bill Baker, one of the founders of the Center, was the renovation chairperson. The Baptist Brotherhood carpenters of the Tippah-Benton Baptist Association were the primary volunteer carpenters along with other community volunteers. Everyone worked together to accomplish an outstanding job through a total clean-out and transformation process into the much needed storage and office space.
The Center’s dedication for the Ripley Branch’s first building was just a few months before the Center’s 3rd Anniversary which was a major county community celebration of almost 100 people. Among those pictured or listed on the copy of the program were Ripley Mayor Lewis Davis, Ripley City Aldermen Mike Harrison, Bonnie Caviness, Gilroy Bails, and Tommy Smith. Center Board Members included: Jody Hill of Hill Bros. Construction and Youth Minister of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian in Falkner, Bro. Tony Morrow of Harmony Baptist, Bro. Jimmy Curle of North Ripley Baptist, Rev. Bill Baker, Renovation Chair, Rachel Groves of Trinity Assembly of God, Rev. Bill Connolly, Ripley Presbyterian; and Volunteer Opportunities Coordinator Frances Nance, Ripley Presbyterian.
Not pictured but guest speaker was, again, Memphis Food Bank Agency Director Estella Mayhue-Greer. Other major supporters not pictured included State House Rep. Greg Ward and his wife, and Peoples Bank Ripley President Bobby Martin as well as other business and church members from throughout the community and county.
Growth in Need Continues and Two Larger Buildings Are Developed
By Sept. 14, 2004 the Southern Sentinel Weekend Edition half-page Religious Section celebrated the success of the TCGSC with a beautiful artistic rendition titled “Reaching Out in Tippah County: Good Samaritan Centers: Food for the Body and Soul”. The article highlighted the Center’s mission statement and noted the funds for that week’s advertisements were sold with the purpose of becoming donations for the Center’s two branches.
Furthermore, the article reported the Center’s year end statistics from 2003: “The average number of families served was 452 including 1,036 people and the total pounds of food served in 2003 was one third of one million pounds of food (333,000 pounds) an average of 61 pounds per family served each month.
Then it reported already from January 2004 until July 2004, the number of families served had already increased to an average of 568 families or 1,821 people per month in Tippah County. The article also made note: “Their needs-our needs-are growing.” And as always, help is needed in volunteers, food, donations, and drivers with vehicles for food pick -up and delivery to the two locations. The final but first primary need for this county-wide organization of Christian Churches is prayer especially during the annual Week of Prayer for the County.”
Some of the reasons the Center was able to make such a significant increase in service from 2003 to September 2004 was again demonstrated in many prayers answered. The Center’s two branches moving to larger, more efficient buildings, and seeing the fulfillment of the Center’s often repeated encouraging motto: “God’s Work Done God’s Way for God’s Glory, Never Lack’s God’s Supply”.
The quickly growing need to improve the spaces for more efficiently and effectively serving the county’s needy neighbors, and the volunteers doing the serving with less time and with more dignity, was recognized and spear- headed by two businessmen board members from each branch.
First, David Duncan, First Baptist Ripley, a Pharmacist and owner of Duncan’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Walnut. He recognized the need for the North Branch through his service on the Center’s Board. Since he had moved his pharmacy from the Main Street location to a new building nearby on Highway 15, he donated his old building to Center for the North Branch. It was dedicated for the North Branch on March 2, 2002.
Next, board member Fred Fortier, First United Methodist Ripley, a very successful businessman and entrepreneur from Ripley, also recognized the need to expand and create a building exactly designed and suited for Central Branch’s purposes. The Commerce Street location for the Central Branch very quickly began to run out of office and storage space to serve the number of needy people qualifying for food and other needs.
Fortunately in addition to recognizing the need and encouraging the board to take a step of faith, Fortier agreed to become the Fund Raising Chair for the Building Project. In a recent brief reflection about this he wrote, “The Good Samaritan Center was one of the most rewarding projects it has ever been my privilege to work on. Around 2002, I volunteered to work at the old location on Commerce Street. It did not take long to see that the logistics of using that building were very limited. Food coming in, food going out, volunteers and customers all had to come through the same door, storage space was at a minimum. We needed more room! The city agreed to give us the lot where the center is now located at 113 Bails Rd. Many people donated their time, material, expertise and money. Too many to list here or remember at my age. It was truly a county wide effort and still is. It was a pleasure to work with all of the volunteers and Board of Directors for many years.”
The Sentinel reported one the many significant donors was Bobby Martin, CEO and Chairperson of the Peoples Bank whose motto was “if it’s good for the community, it’s good for the Bank.” Mr. Martin was, of course, one of the Center’s original and continuing supporters. In fact, Roger Childs, Loan Officer of the Peoples Bank, had created the first major public fundraising campaign back in 1998 for the original Center location in Ripley. That campaign continued for 10 years.
Childs called it the “Peoples Bank Thanksgiving Egg Bowl Competition” for the TCGSC. He and various bank employees formed the MSU Bulldogs Team and the Ole Miss Rebels Team. Each team set up displays in the Bank’s Main Branch with a container/bowl for Bulldog fans’ donations and a container/bowl for Rebel fans’ donations. The competition was also publicized for community donations.
Childs also created a plaque with 10 plates for each year’s winner. The week before the Thanksgiving Egg Bowl football game, the team with the most donations would be announced with the total being donated to the TCGSC. Childs recently reported the summary totals from the Peoples Bank Thanksgiving Egg Bowl Competition from 1998-2007 provided $16,857.00. The MSU Bulldog donations won 8 years and the Ole Miss Rebels won 2 years. But the really winners were those in need who were served through the Center. Subsequently the Banks Tippah Peoples Charities became one the primary resources the Peoples Bank supports community charities in Tippah County.
Other donors for the new Central Branch Building included dirt to raise the foundation level above the flood plain by Lamon McClain, Westminster Presbyterian, Kenneth Hill, Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian, President of Hill Brothers Construction, donated his time with one of their bulldozers and graders to spread and level the dirt for the foundation.
Bro. Bill Baker, and Bro. Jimmy Walker from West Ripley Baptist led the Tippah-Benton Brotherhood carpenters, again with their donated skills. The electric work was donated by Steve Heavener, Mt. View Baptist, and Heavener Electric employees. The plumbing was donated by Gary and Christian Reed, his son.
A 2004 Daily Journal article by Religion Editor John Armistead announced the grand opening and dedication service. He reported Rev. Bill Connolly, the Board’s Chairperson, celebrated over $60,000 in funds for supplies, a great variety of these major donations were developed and inspired by Fundraising Chairperson, Fred Fortier, and many others also came from individuals, churches, businesses, clubs, city and county officials which allowed the building to be fully paid with a surplus for maintenance and support soon after its completion. Connolly was quoted as saying, “It’s definitely been a community effort, which speaks so highly of this community’s desire to help the needy in our county.”
Volunteers-The Life-Blood for the Center’s Ministry
Volunteers are continually needed for a great variety of services and with a great variety of skills. To begin the process, help is needed in unloading the trucks with bulk food deliveries from the local grocers, the Food Bank in Memphis, and the USDA in Jackson. Then stocking the shelves with individual items by category is the next step. This is followed by loading the boxes for families of various sizes and needs. Another need is making deliveries to the homebound. Currently volunteers from the Salvation Army in Ripley help the Central Branch make those deliveries. At the North Branch it is done by their local volunteers. These functions are usually the Center’s greatest needs.
But, in addition to these needs, there are also exists a variety of office skills needed including computer entry, accounting, interviewing clients, phone calls, filing of various types, assistance with publicity articles, grant writing experience, and a Facebook manager to name a few. Clearly, volunteers with a sense of service are, have been, and will continue to be the life-blood of the Center’s ministry. Most of the volunteers who have served understand two important core values. First, the Center’s ministry could not happen without them and Second, like most Christians in any mission service realize when serving God to help bless and help others, the server also receives a blessing.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the Branches by phone or in person: in Ripley, 662-512-0031, 113 Bails Rd, and in Walnut, 662-223-4431, 560 Main St, or on Facebook message through their page.
A Couple of Awards in Recognition of the TCGSC Volunteers’ Excellent Service
The Food Bank in Memphis recognized the Center as the 2008 Agency of the Year fulfilling the Food Bank’s Feed The Need Annual Award.
On April 16, 2012 the TCGSCC was recognized for outstanding volunteer service by a faith-based organization was a recipient of The Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Award.
The award celebrates ordinary people in Mississippi doing extraordinary things to improved lives and communities across the state. The GIVE Awards honor individuals and groups in various categories who positively impact the state of Mississippi through their significant volunteer efforts. These community leaders’ stories serve as an inspiration for National Volunteer Week, April 15-22. Evelyn Walker, Co-Director of the Central Branch and her husband, Rev. Jimmy Walker filled out the application and submitted on behalf of the Center.
A Few Volunteers Personal Reflections
Bill Thompson, Regional Vice-President for Oil Dri, has lived in Ripley for 33 years sent this note of remembrance of volunteering and celebration of the Center’s 25th Anniversary.
"When I retired in 2004, I was looking for a way to give back to my community and help people that could use some assistance," Thompson said. "Fortunately, I found the Good Samaritan Center Central Branch in Ripley and it was the perfect place to support and help those less fortunate than me.
I assisted the Good Samaritan Center for seven years and it was, indeed, a very satisfying and gratifying to assist so many people in a very direct manner. The volunteers working at the Center and those who supporter the Center are doing a terrific job helping many people who are desperately in need and and assistance. For most of the people served by the Good Samaritan Center there is simply no other place in Tippah County that can help in the manner that the Good Samaritan Center does on a weekly basis for emergency needs and monthly for those who qualify for continuing support.
There is a great need for this united ecumenical county-wide ministry of Tippah County Churches. Thanks to the volunteers, contributors, organizations, Churches, businesses, and other organizations who have given so much, in so many ways to support and strengthen the Good Samaritan Center.
Congratulations for the 25 years of giving service to so many people in need. May God continue to the Good Samaritan Center and its supporters for another 25 years. It was most certainly, my honor, and privilege to have worked with the Good Samaritan!"
Elaine McAfee is one of a few Center volunteers who has been in continuous service for the last 25 years. Her remembrance and reflections focus on the beginnings and progress of the North Branch in Walnut and especially all the volunteers who have served there with her.
"Mrs. Ruth Bailey was the first Director of the North Branch of the TCGSC and I was the second," McAfee said. "I would just like to say that I am thankful to be a part of the TCGSC volunteers. It is such a blessing to be able to help assist those below poverty level in North Tippah County.
Also, I would to thank Jesus for providing volunteers at the North Branch. Most of the volunteers serve until they are not able. We are like one big loving, caring family trying to help our neighbors in need.
Before COVID we offered spiritual counseling and prayer for those who requested and we will soon be able to get started back with the more personalized service soon. Over the years we have had several professions of faith.
We also assist clients with SNAP applications, Social Security applications, Medicaid applications, TVRHA housing applications, and we make referrals to other non-profit organizations. We deliver food to the TVRHA residents that don’t have transportation.
We have been blessed to have many students serve when they can as volunteers with our older and often retired volunteers. Due to the increasing inflation, high prices especially on food and gas, some of our volunteers have had to return to commercial jobs in the workforce to pay for the increases for their personal expenses.
I wish I could thank all our North Branch volunteers and financial contributors personally and provide a memorial remembrance for those who have passed on into the eternal promises our Good Lord provides, but time and space and the fear of leaving someone out prevents me from doing so. We can never thank our faithful volunteers and donors enough because we know this ministry could not flourish without each and everyone."
The Center’s “Computerization” beginnings, upgrades, and beyond
Carlos Langston and Bill Carroll provide another of the many examples of the Lord providing the people with skills to help improve, strengthen, and streamline the Center’s services. share which began about, and continues into 2022 and beyond. Their story begins with Carlos who soon brings in Bill for his more hi-tech expertise.
Carlos Langston began in 2010. Langston recalled:
"Not long after moving to Ripley I was asked to volunteer at the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center (TCGSC). Little did I know that it was going to be an opportunity that would allow me to give back some of the blessings that I have received over the years for the next nine years.
I started my volunteer work at the TCGSC like most of the new volunteers, filling boxes, taking the boxes to cars, helping clean up the place and trying to remember how many boxes it took for a family of five and what had to be written on each filled box! Several months after starting work, we had a shortage of Interviewers and I was asked to train to take a position as an interviewer. Very different work, but the interaction with the clients made it all the better. Each client was interviewed each month to ensure they were still qualified to receive food stuffs from the TCGSC and to update their account and that gave us an opportunity to open dialogue with the client that could lead to our explaining the Good News of Christ Jesus to them. Not all asked, but there were enough instances where prayer was needed that ample opportunities for witnessing presented themselves each distribution day.
After interviewing for a few weeks, I was struck by the sheer volume of paper involved in the process. Each client had a folder containing the cumulative paperwork for their entire time they had received food from the TCGSC. There were nine filing cabinets just packed with paper, and the client list was growing each week, more paper, more files! I had some experience with computerization of projects, so my offer to the Director of the TCGSC and the Board of Directors to computerize the process was accepted. That was just the beginning of a project in 2012 that still is in process today in 2022.
We found a neighboring county’s food pantry had access to a computer program they had written for their pantry, and graciously had allowed the use of the program by any other pantry that needed such. As is common when doing the Lord’s work, a lot of things fell into place. In early 2013 I realized we needed someone with more computer expertise.
Mr. Bill Carroll was known to me (he is a veteran also), and he is an Information Technology (IT) whiz! Just what we needed. Over the course of several months Bill Carroll was able to provide better computers for a cheaper price and significantly less wait time than we had planned. Plus we found a company, TechSoup, who provided us with the greatly discounted or totally free Office Applications, Anti-virus software, and more recently the Rallyup fundraising software.
We initially got nine computers and set up nine work stations. Bill designed and established a Wi-Fi network in the building, designed and set up the internal Local Area Network, and got literally thousands of paper records entered into the new program. We set up training sessions for our interviewers, and taught them how to operate the computers, and helped each interviewer learn the ins and outs of the program.
Many of our interviewers were not 'computer savvy,' so it was a tough thing for them to learn how to use a computer and a new program at the same time. Great, dedicated folks made the conversion from paper to machine a relatively easy process. Not to make light of it, but there were many days and nights of scratching our heads and wondering just how in the world we had made some error, how to get it corrected, and how to keep from making the error again!
Through all of this, Bill Carroll was a hero! He was often in the office before I got there and was often there when I left. Just getting the process established was not all there was to do, Microsoft threw a monkey wrench into the works by having Windows 10 released, and all our computers had to be updated. Dixie Net provided us Internet service which allowed us to upgrade all the computers to the new software. however, the more modern the hardware and software we got, the more demand for faster internet services. It got to the point that Bill had to take the computers home just to download apps and updates in a timely manner.
Just to show you there is nothing new under the sun, the TCGSC is once again in 2022 in the process of converting to Windows 11, proving that an IT consultant’s work is never done.
Fortunately, also the Center just recently converted to Windows 11 and switched from Dixie Net to TEPA Connect a couple weeks ago. Just what was needed, right when we needed it, much faster speed, more bandwidth, and cloud synchronization.
The TCGSC has now transitioned to new Feeding America software, the challenges of staying up to speed remain. We built spreadsheets that provided us with all the information we needed for reports, ordering food and tracking our funding. These spreadsheets reduced administrative time significantly, which left more time for assisting clients.
Two very visible results of the computerization of the Center was to allow interviewers to process more clients faster leaving time for more personalized caring service and reduce the paperwork shuffle providing efficiency and effectiveness for both the clients and volunteers.
Average interview time dropped from some 15-30 minutes per client to less than 10 minutes per client by using the computers during the interview process. That allowed interviewers to concentrate on clients that needed more help than usual and kept things rolling smoothly. In addition to requiring less time to interview, we reduced office paperwork by about 95%.
Not to gloss over anything, but the roll-out and improvement of the system was not without challenges, but with the help of the entire staff, it all worked and still works.
I was happy to be a part of the TCGSC for some nine years, and still support the Center with gifts each month. You can do that also!"
The Center also continues to give thanks for Bill Carroll who has continued to serve the Center with his skills and care for helping fulfill the needs of our neighbors and putting the Center in a position to address the new current increase for services in 2022.
Celebrating the Past 25 Years Also Leads to Reminders of the Needs Today and Beyond
The recovery from the problems of COVID and now inflation with the economic recession plus supply chain problems, the is not only a continuing growing need for food assistance but also a place to provide spiritual support, encouragement and hope for so many in Tippah County and beyond. Tippah County is blessed to have in place a county-wide ecumenical ministry of Churches having served for 25 years with a continuing process of also preparing for the future.
Hopefully the 25 Year history reveals, the heart and life-blood of the Center is the volunteers who feel and fulfill the call to serve with whatever level and variety of skills they bring.
Those interested in volunteering or donating can contact the Branches by phone or in person: in Ripley, 662-512-0031, 113 Bails Rd, Ripley, and in Walnut, 662-223-4431, 560 Main St, Walnut or on the Center’s Facebook page message connection.
The Center is grateful also for the variety of donations which have developed from the Tippah Community including churches, individuals, businesses, school food drives; and partnering organizations like the Salvation Army in Ripley, Dr. Norris Howell’s Rotary Club Project Coats for Kids, Tippah Together, United Community Action, other civic clubs and organizations.
Support also comes from the administrations of cities and county, other various fundraising and special food drive campaigns from the like the annual US Post Office Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger Campaign”, the Southern Sentinel and Daily Journal, grants from churches’ denominational regional and state church organizations like the Presbytery of St. Andrew; the state’s Baptist Association and the United Methodists Districts; plus federal grants including the Congressional allocations for the Emergency Food and Shelter program; the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Bank commodities in Jackson, MS; the Food Bank in Memphis, a part of the national network of Second Harvest. Every donation is needed and will be put to good use. All the funds received go to both organizations as determined by the Board. Monetary donations may also be mailed to TC Good Samaritan Center, P.O. Box 76, Ripley, MS 38663.
