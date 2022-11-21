rip-2022-11-23-news-nemcc-most-beautiful-1

Northeast Mississippi Community College 2021-2022 Most Beautiful Chloe Addison Hollingsworth (right) of Tishomingo crowns the college's 2022-2023 Most Beautiful Jaycee Drew Janzen (left) of Booneville following the college's Parade of Beauties pageant on Tuesday, November 8 in the college's Claude Wright Room.

BOONEVILLE • History was set at the Northeast Mississippi Community College Parade of Beauties pageant on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on the college's Booneville campus.

