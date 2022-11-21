BOONEVILLE • History was set at the Northeast Mississippi Community College Parade of Beauties pageant on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on the college's Booneville campus.
Jaycee Drew Janzen became just the second sophomore to be crowned the college's Most Beautiful in the last decade, as first-year students had dominated the pageant since 2012-13.
Due to renovations in the Seth Pounds Auditorium, the college's Parade of Beauties pageant was held in the Claude Wright Room of the Haney Union and history returned as well.
Janzen's crowning meant that the Booneville sophomore became the second sophomore to win the pageant in the last three competitions, with Selmer, Tennessee's Kathryn Allen breaking the freshmen streak in 2019.
Northeast did not hold its Parade of Beauties pageant in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, freshman Chloe Addison Hollingsworth of Tishomingo was crowned the college's Most Beautiful and helped continue the first-year students' dominance in the pageant by becoming the seventh freshman to win the one-night affair in the last eight years.
Prior to Allen's win in 2019, Booneville's Krystal Jackson was the last sophomore to take home the title of Most Beautiful as the New Site High School graduate bested a 35-contestant field in 2012-13.
Janzen bested a 36-person field on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to take home the title of Most Beautiful.
Janzen was crowned by Hollingsworth and was awarded flowers by Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.
Janzen's win also marked the second year in a row that a member of the Northeast cheerleading program was named the college's Most Beautiful.
Contestants in the annual pageant are judged on poise, elegance and beauty.
As part of their on-stage presentation, contestants in the pageant had to tell about their hobbies and answer a question beforehand, with the answers being read by the Parade of Beauties emcee as the contestant presented poise, elegance and beauty on stage.
This year's question was, "What is one thing you enjoy about Northeast?"
Janzen responded, "Jaycee Drew enjoys being a Tiger Ambassador and a cheerleader for the Tigers. She has made lifelong memories and friendships here at Northeast. And as always, go Tigers!"
In addition to answering the question about what they enjoy about Northeast, all contestants had to list their hobbies as part of the on-stage information.
Janzen listed her hobbies as shopping, pageants, traveling, cheerleading and spending time with friends and family.
During her time at Northeast, Janzen has focused on an area of concentration in marketing.
Before Janzen was crowned the 2022-2023 Most Beautiful, the 36-contestant field was narrowed down to a Top 15 before four 'beauties' took the stage and the announcement of the Most Beautiful at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Northeast's Top 15 included Josie Vess of Iuka, Emilee Grisham of Iuka, Malia Ragan Kennedy of Walnut, Lynsie Burns of Booneville, Christine Christian of Booneville, Elise Bost of Pontotoc, Zadaria Southward of Booneville, Alexis Campbell of Ingomar, Lindsey Dickerson of New Site, Mallory Bullock of Pine Grove, Micaela Harper of Baldwyn, Mary Houston Ivy of Booneville, Kassi Grimes of Belmont, Cassidy Lowrey of Iuka and Janzen of Booneville.
As part of the decades-long pageant, contestants were also able to compete for awards in the scholastic and photogenic categories as well as the overall crown.
Booneville's Mary Houston Ivy, who is studying accounting at Northeast, took home the award for Most Scholastic in the pageant as the Booneville native has a 4.0-grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Criteria for the Scholastic Award states that the award will be presented to the contestant or contestants with the highest grade point average on a 4.0 scale with at least 28 hours at the college.
In addition to the Scholastic Award, pageant contestants could enter the Most Photogenic portion of the one-night affair, and Janzen walked away with that honor as well.
To be considered for the Most Photogenic Award, a contestant must submit a photo of their choice beforehand, and the pageant judges select the most photogenic from the submitted photos.
Before Janzen was named the Most Beautiful at Northeast, the college announced four beauties as the Top 5 of the pageant. Lowery, Bost, Ivy and Dickerson were named the college's four beauties for the college before Janzen was named the overall winner.
Northeast Campus Country members Reese Horton of Ripley and Rheagan Skelton of Potts Camp supplied entertainment for the evening while Northeast assistant director of bands Dr. Jason Beghtol served as emcee for the night.
