Hundreds of shoppers filled the Historic Ripley square for the Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event was hosted by Ripley Main Street. Pictured is more than a dozen of holiday shoppers perusing through sale items outside of Stella Boutique.
RIPLEY • Ripley Main Street hosted its annual open house event for businesses around the town over the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 6, participating businesses decorated their stores with Christmas decor and welcomed guests with snacks and music in anticipation of the upcoming holidays.
“Despite the rainy weather, shoppers packed the retail shops downtown and around Ripley,” Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm said. “It’s always so fun and festive to visit the shops, sample the food, listen to Christmas music and see how everyone decorated for the holidays.”
Businesses participating in the open house were Beth’s Bungalow, Four West, Grace Cafe & Eatery, House of Flowers, It’s a Vibe, Jefferson Street Tap Room, Macs and Milli, Merle Norman, Ravishing Ruby, Ripley Drug, Rip Jax, Sheisme Hair and Boutique, Silly Sisters, Stella Boutique, Stella Baby, Southern Culture, Southside Nutrition, The Locker Room, The Rusty Tub, Hot Lox, The Seed, The Compton Center, Together for Tippah and the Good Samaritan Center.
The holiday open house is an effort by Ripley Main Street to involve and incorporate local businesses more deeply into the community. It provides people the opportunity to get some early holiday shopping done and allows businesses to connect with the community and show their appreciation for their patrons.
“It was great to see everyone come out to support their local businesses and have fun while socializing and shopping,” Behm said.
