The Tippah and Benton County Tax Assessor’s offices are now accepting applications for homestead exemptions and personal property renditions for the 2023 land roll.
Those with a new home, have turned 65, became disabled, divorced, widowed, remarried, moved residence or have had a deed change in 2022 will need to go to the county Tax Assessor's office to file a new application before Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Anyone who owns a business must file their personal property rendition before March 31 in Tippah County and April 1 in Benton to avoid a 10 percent penalty added to the tax statement.
For any questions, contact the Tippah County Tax Assessor's office at 662-837-9956 or the Benton County Tax Assessor’s office at 662-224-6315.
Homestead exemptions are tax breaks that can save applicants hundreds of dollars.
The exemption applies to single-family owner-occupied dwellings. In some cases, joint owners could receive a partial exemption.
Those who received the exemption in 2022 and who have not had a change of residence or status don't need to seek a new exemption.
Homeowners should apply if:
—They or a spouse became disabled in 2022—100% DAV.
—Either husband or wife turned 65 in 2022.
—A new home was purchased or a move was made in the past year.
—More land was added to the home site.
—A spouse died, or the principals were married, divorced or separated during 2022.
Homestead exemptions must be made at the county tax assessor's office.
Those filing for the first time should bring Social Security numbers for themselves and their spouses, Mississippi vehicle license plate numbers and a copy of the deed.
The exemption gives a 10 percent assessment of the value of a home. That's a one-third reduction from the 15 percent assessment placed on most other real property.
Additionally, up to $300 can be taken off the top of a qualifying homeowner's tax bill.
Qualifying homeowners who have turned 65 or who are certified as disabled pay no property taxes on the first $75,000 value of their home.
Failing to apply for the exemption by the deadline eliminates access to the exemption until the following year.
