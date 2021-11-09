Ripley American Legion Post 81 conducted a public flag raising ceremony Tuesday, November 2 at the new Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park located in the Sports Plex on Hwy 4 West. First raised was the United States Flag followed by the Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, Mississippi, POW and MIA flags. The Veterans Memorial Park will be officially dedicated in ceremonies beginning at 10 AM, on Veteran's Day, November 11. Speakers will be Maj. Gen. Harold Cross, retired and Brig. Gen. Alben Hopkins, retired. Barbecue plates will be available for $10. The public is invited. (Courtesy Raymond Settle)
TIPPAH/BENTON - In honor of Veteran's Day on Nov 11, several Veteran's Day programs are scheduled to go on in the next few days to honor and show appreciation to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Wednesday, Nov 10 at 10 a.m., Ripley High School will host a Veteran's Day Program in the Ripley High School Auditorium. The program is sponsored by the RHS Chapter of the National Honor Society. Retired Colonel Jim Garrett will be the speaker. All area Veterans and their families are invited to attend.
On Thursday, Nov 11, the grand opening of the Tippah County Memorial Veteran's Park will take place. Grand opening of the park, which is located at the Tippah County Sportsplex, will be at 10 a.m., with the Veteran's Day program to begin at 10:30 a.m. Guest speakers will include Mayor Jon Grisham, Chris Marsalis, General Al Hopkins, and General Harold Cross. Entertainment will be provided by the North Tippah Band, the Elementary Gifted Music Class, and the South Tippah Choir, with special performances by Jason Fiveash and Randall Hall, with the National Anthem being performed by Anna Grace Fiveash and Carleigh Fiveash. BBQ plates will be on sale for ten dollars. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the Tippah County Sportsplex building.
In Benton County, the Junior and Senior Beta Club at Hickory Flat Attendance Center will be hosting the school’s annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hickory Flat Gym. Due to CDC guidelines for COVID-19, masks will be required for everyone in attendance. All area veterans are welcome, and the public is invited to attend as well. For those who are unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook. Cole McCallum, the PTO president, will be live-streaming the program on the Hickory Flat PTO Facebook page.