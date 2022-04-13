The Board of Trustees of the Tippah County Hospital met on Monday, March 7, via teleconference. Ray Crawford, Roger Childs, David Hubbard, Vicki Skinner, Lana Richardson, and Greg Ward, Stephanie McAlister, Melinda Crum,
Dr. Patrick Chapman, Amy Jones, Veronica Hoyle, Carol Anne Hurt, and Fred C. Permenter, Jr. were present. Trustee Robert Cagle was absent.
After the Board approved the February minutes, Carol Anne Hurt, Chief Nursing Officer, gave her monthly report on Quality Management and Patient Satisfaction. In addition, she presented her infection control report and reviewed the Tippah Amended Myriad Services Agreement, Resolution, and Amendment to the Shared Savings Participation Agreement. The Board unanimously approved to authorize the appropriate person to execute the Tippah Amended Myriad Services Agreement, Amendment to Shared Savings Participation Agreement and the appropriate Resolution form. Chief Financial Officer, Stephanie McAlister, presented the financial report for the month. It was unanimously approved to authorize the Administrator to execute a change order to Century Construction for up to $17,500.00 for back feed work needed at the Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home.
