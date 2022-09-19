RIPLEY — The Board of Trustees of the Tippah County Hospital met Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and transacted the following business, according to the most recently available board minutes:
The Board meeting was held via teleconference and the roll of Board members was called.
Those present were: Ray Crawford, Roger Childs, David Hubbard, Vicki Skinner, Greg Ward, and Robert Cagle.
In addition, also present for the meeting were Stephanie McAlister, Melinda Crum, Dr. Patrick Chapman, Amy Jones, Veronica Hoyle, Carol Anne Hurt, and Fred C. Permenter, Jr.
Absent from the meeting was Trustee Lana Richardson.
A quorum was declared present for the transaction of business and the invocation was given by Trustee Roger Childs.
Upon motion made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved, the minutes of the meeting of July 2022, were approved as presented.
The floor was then turned over to Carol Anne Hurt, the Chief Nursing Officer who gave her monthly report on Quality Management and Patient Satisfaction.
Upon motion made by Trustee Roger Childs, second made by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved, the following forms and policies were adopted and approved for the Tippah County Hospital, to-wit:
1. Monkey Pox;
2. COVID-19;
3. COVID-19 Order Set; and
3. Tippah County Health & Rehab Assessment Tool.
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie McAlister then presented the financial report for the month. After a full review and discussion by the Board and upon motion made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved, the financial report including the fiscal and statistical report, write-offs, budget adjustments, and accounts payable for the month of June 2022 was accepted as presented and approved.
Upon motion made by Trustee Vicki Skinner, seconded by Trustee David Hubbard, and unanimously approved, the Board entered into Executive Session to discuss certain legal and personnel issues.
Upon motion made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved, the Executive Session was concluded.
The floor was then turned over to Carol Anne Hurt who gave her reports on Credentialing for the month.
Based on the recommendation of the Tippah County Hospital medical staff and review by the Board of Trustees, a motion was made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved to grant Tippah County Hospital privileges to the following individual, to-wit:
Teresa D. Kendrick, PMHNP-BC - Reappointment - Allied Health.
The Administrator advised the Board that there were certain required additions that had to be purchased by the Hospital. These additions are required by the Life Safety Team and had to be included in the facility before the appropriate certificate of occupancy for the new Hospital could be obtained. The items were all purchased on State contract and were as follows:
1. Video IC - $4,995
2. TV PL & Jumpers - $5,812
3. Nurse Call Equipment - $13,718
4. Phone Card & Cable Drops - $9,130
The Board was further advised that it was necessary to purchase a Gastroscope for the Hospital and the Administrator had obtained two bids for the purchase of same. The bids were as follows:
1. Proforma (Refurbished) - $8,000
2. Olympus (New) - $16,038.50
After review of the bids and upon the recommendation of the Administrator, a motion was made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved to authorize the Administrator to purchase the refurbished Gastroscope for the Tippah County Hospital from Proforma for $8,000.
Upon motion made by Trustee Roger Childs, seconded by Trustee Vicki Skinner, and unanimously approved, the Board authorized the Administrator to move the next meeting from Sept. 5, 2022, which would be Labor Day to Sept. 1, 2022.
The Administrator was further authorized to put the appropriate notice in the Southern Sentinel.
