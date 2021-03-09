RIPLEY • “Teachers have been waiting to receive these shots for a long time,” said South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thursday, March 4 was finally the day for 100 of the school district’s employees to receive their first doses of the preventive measure. Tippah County Hospital administered the shots at their drive-thru vaccination location at Ripley church of Christ.
“Rosemary Reed has helped our school district partner with the Tippah County Hospital to receive our vaccinations, under the hospital’s direction. I am very thankful to see that the Tippah County community is working together to support one another in the middle of this nationwide pandemic. South Tippah’s School nurses, along with the Tippah County Hospital, had a flawless system in place.”
Elliott said that all 100 vaccines were given in less than two hours.
Ripley Middle School Teacher Laura Green expressed appreciation to the hospital for organizing the event for the faculty and staff.
“They were extremely efficient and valued our time during the vaccination process,” said Green. “We thank Ripley church of Christ for allowing the use of their property for this event.”
Elliott believes it is important for teachers who feel they should get vaccinated to go ahead and get the shot.
“Teachers are in contact with hundreds of students daily in each of our schools. We have a very safe, controlled environment in our schools. The vaccinations are just one more huge layer of protection for our faculty, staff, and students,” continued Elliott.
According to Elliott, 220 employees, about half of the district’s payroll, signed up to receive vaccines. Thursday’s doses went to employees at Pine Grove School, Ripley Elementary School, Ripley Middle School, Tippah Career and Technology Center, and the Oscar Shannon Building.
“We are waiting on the hospital to get additional vaccines so that we can get the employees at Ripley High School and Blue Mountain their first round of shots,” said Elliott.“We are very thankful to the hospital and everyone that was involved in making this happen.”