A few minutes after 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 an electrical fire broke out at a house in the White Oak community leaving a woman and her son without a home.
On County Road 569, just off Industrial Road in Ripley, the Ripley Fire Department responded to a fire and was able to contain it to the bedroom where the fire started within minutes.
The woman and her son were able to make it out safely. Although the fire was contained to only one bedroom, the house was described by the Ripley Fire Department as, "pretty much a total loss."
"Some of their belongings were saved thanks to the response of the Ripley Fire Department," Ripley Fire Department investigator Bobby Storey said.
The fire didn't make it to the bedrooms the residents were in at the time of the fire as it began at the other end of the house. The woman was able to retrieve her medications before fleeing. It's believed her clothes are salvageable, as they weren't touched by the fire.
"We had (the residents) call the 1-800 number for the Red Cross," Storey said. "So they're put up for the next few nights. They're gonna help them get clothes and all that stuff, so they should be in pretty good shape."
