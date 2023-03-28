rip-2023-03-29-news-fire-1

A house fire occurred in the White Oak community just off of Industrial Road in Ripley on Monday, March 27.

 By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

A few minutes after 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 an electrical fire broke out at a house in the White Oak community leaving a woman and her son without a home.

