As we close out January, I am pleased to share some key events of last week. As mentioned in last week’s column, Governor Tate Reeves delivered his third State of the State address before a Joint Session of the House and Senate on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were education, the economy, crime and the prison system. These issues are important to all Mississippians, so let’s pray for our Governor as he continues to prioritize the needs of our state.
Some important deadlines are approaching. After Tuesday, Feb. 1, no additional general bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration. My colleagues and I will also meet in session for longer periods to discuss the bills that make it out of our respective committees. Close to 200 House bills have made it out of committee thus far, and this number should increase before the deadline.
As an update on a bill mentioned a few weeks ago, recall Senate Bill 2095, or the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The conference report for Senate Bill 2095 was adopted by both the House and the Senate last week. The final version of the bill has been sent to Governor Reeves where he can either sign or veto the bill. I will keep you updated on Governor Reeve’s decision.
As you are probably aware, there has been much debate across the country over vaccine mandates and controlled substance related deaths. Last week, these topics entered the Mississippi Legislature with House Bill 1509 and House Bill 607. Details on both bills are below:
House Bill 150 would prohibit state and local officials from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. After much debate, HB 1509 passed the House by a vote of 75-41.
House Bill 607, or Parker’s Law, would create the crime of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance that results in death. In the original bill, a person who sells a controlled substance that directly leads to the user’s death could be charged with first-degree murder. After the introduction of Parker’s Law, a debate ensued regarding controlled substances and the prevalence of fentanyl in these drug-related incidents. As you may know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. With this realization, an amendment was brought forth changing all of the mentions of “controlled substances” to “fentanyl,” and Amendment 2 passed overwhelmingly by voice vote. HB 607 passed the House by a vote of 102-7 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
Visitors at the Capitol this week included the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, the Mississippi Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the Junior League of Jackson and medical students from both University of Mississippi Medical Center and William Carey University. I would love to see you all in Jackson, as well. If you have a group who would like to schedule a tour, please contact me. Groups are limited to 70 people and must be scheduled in advance. Email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook.
As always, the needs of my constituents are my top priority. If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.