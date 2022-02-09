It’s hard to believe that it is already February. Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives concluded the first month of the legislative session, and it was the busiest week thus far. Committee meetings to discuss House bills wrapped up early in the week because of Tuesday’s deadline, and floor debate will continue on general bills. Once the deadline passes to debate general bills, discussion will move to appropriation and revenue bills, as well as bills originating from the Senate. As for this past week, the bills covered a variety of topics, including Mississippi’s health care workers, veterans and foster care system.
As I have mentioned previously, the pandemic has reinforced the need for great teachers and healthcare workers in our state. In response, the Mississippi House has been working diligently to support our teachers and find ways to retain robust talent, and we are now in the process of working on legislation to support our healthcare workers. The Mississippi Health Care Workers Retention Act of 2022 (House Bill 764) was introduced on Wednesday. The bill would appropriate $56 million of the federal American Rescue Plan to the Mississippi Department of Health. These funds would be used to pay health care workers who directly treated COVID-19 up to $5,000 if they agree to stay at their current facility for five months. The bill passed by a bipartisan vote of 112-6.
In addition to healthcare, bills also concerned our veterans. House Concurrent Resolution 14 recognizes and honors Vietnam War Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange. During the introduction of the concurrent resolution, Amendment 1 was brought forth adding Representative Manly Barton (R – Jackson) and Representative Mac Huddleston (R – Pontotoc) to the language. Both Rep. Barton and Rep. Huddleston bravely served in the Vietnam War. HC 14 passed unanimously by a vote of 122-0 and has been sent to the Senate.
I am also excited to discuss House Bill 1313, which concerns postsecondary education and our foster care system. Most will attest to the difficulty of attaining a postsecondary education and being in foster care could make this journey even more difficult. House Bill 1313 would establish the Fostering Access and Inspiring True Hope (FAITH) Scholarship Program. This scholarship program would provide financial assistance for postsecondary education to all.