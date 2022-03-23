It’s “closet clean out” time now that the seasons are changing. Pull out not only your unwanted clothes, but also unused wire hangers, and donate them to Barkley Dry Cleaners.
“Ripley used to have two dry cleaners, but now only has one, as one closed about a year ago,” said Gary Dunham, owner of Barkley Dry Cleaners in Ripley.
The cost of supplies has forced many local dry cleaners to close or reduce their hours. One of two dry cleaners in New Albany recently closed, along with one in Holly Springs, one in Bolivar, TN, and one in Selmer, TN. A Hickory Flat dry cleaner is not completely closed, but only operating one day a week.
Barkley has been family owned and operated since 1956, and Dunham hopes to stay open in spite of the rising costs of doing business.
He asks the public to help by dropping off wire hangers. “We will even furnish donators with a recycling box, if they wish,” Dunham said.
Recycling wire hangers is not only going to benefit this long-time local business, but it is also good for the environment.
In addition to recycling hangers, there are other ways to support Barkley Dry Cleaners. Their services include: odorless dry cleaning, laundered men’s shirts, starched jeans, comforters, quilts, and blankets, and they will “just press” any shirt if there’s no time to iron.
Hangers may be brought to Barkley Dry Cleaners, 1316 City Avenue North from Tuesday through Friday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call Barkley at (662)-837-9215.