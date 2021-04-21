The ICS Ashland Head Start had its annual pinwheel garden planting April 12-16 in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness month. The following community agencies of Benton County supported Ashland Head Start by participating in planting of pinwheels in front of the Ashland Center to bring awareness to the community about child abuse and neglect: (North MS Primary Health Care, Mississippi State Extension Services, Benton County Sheriff Department, Ashland Rehabilitation, Town of Ashland Mayor’s Office, Benton County Supervisors, Strive Therapy and Wellness Center, Lifecore Health Group, Benton County Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Justice Clerk and Tax Assessor/Collection Offices). Joyce Terry, Organizer; Pattie Blanchard, Family Services; Ollie Tallie, Center Director and the entire Head Start staff would like to thank everyone for participating in this annual event and appreciate everyone’s support. Ms. Terry encourages the entire community to participate each year in support of all children.
ICS Ashland Head Start 2021 Annual Pinwheel Garden Planting for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
