The ICS Ashland Head Start had its annual pinwheel garden planting April 12-16 in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The following community agencies of Benton County supported Ashland Head Start by participating in planting of pinwheels in front of the Ashland Center to bring awareness to the community about child abuse and neglect: North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Mississippi State Extension Service, Benton County Sheriff's Department, Ashland Rehabilitation, Town of Ashland Mayor’s Office, Benton County Supervisors, Strive Therapy and Wellness Center, Lifecore Health Group, Benton County Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Justice Clerk and Tax Assessor/Collection Offices.
Joyce Terry, Organizer; Pattie Blanchard, Family Services; Ollie Tallie, Center Director and the entire Head Start staff thanked everyone for participating in this annual event and appreciate everyone’s support. Terry encourages the entire community to participate each year in support of all children.