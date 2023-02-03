The second month of 2023 began with power outages for many local Tippah and Benton County residents.
As a result of the icy roads and power issues, local schools have canceled school and operated on delayed starts over the past few days.
Temperatures have hovered in the low 30s for most of the week. The low temperatures combined with consistent rainfall over the latter half of the week made for icy conditions on roads and power lines.
"(The number of outages) has been going up and down," Tippah Electric Power Association General Manager Tim Smith said. "We've been down to as low as 400. We would leave an area (after doing maintenance) and within an hour the trees would fall back on top of the lines and it would go out again."
Smith estimates close to 3000 area residents' power has been affected, though he wasn't able to confirm an exact number.
"It hasn't been a typical storm," Smith said. "A typical storm blows through, drives the number up to a certain point, and then falls from there. Our number has gone up and down."
In addition to power outages, local schools have had closures, delayed starts and postponed sporting events.
All schools in Tippah and Benton were closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Benton County Schools canceled school, while all North Tippah and Pine Grove School operated on a two-hour delay. On Friday, Feb. 3, Benton County remained closed for the third consecutive day, while all North and South Tippah Schools delayed opening for two hours.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.