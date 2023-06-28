TIPPAH - A sudden and violent storm ripped through Tippah County late into the evening of Sunday, June 25, causing widespread damage, several road blockages, and a near county-wide blackout.
The storm came through Tippah County around 8 p.m., bringing with it straight-line winds that reportedly reached nearly 70 MPH. This resulted in several roads getting blocked throughout Tippah County by fallen trees, including on Highway 15, County Road 500, and Moore’s Mill Road, among others. This also caused damage to the county’s power system that the Tippah Electric Power Association referred to as “catastrophic” in a statement. TEPA also urged residents to be prepared for “multi-day outages,” as nearly 11,000 TEPA customers were shown to be without power at the apex of the outage.
Several work crews and volunteers could be seen throughout the night aiding in clearing the debris from the roads, and several more offered support to those without power as TEPA linemen worked to restore power through Sunday night and throughout Monday. As of Monday afternoon, around 6,000 TEPA customers had their service restored, with several crews from various neighboring power companies such as Pontotoc EPA and NorthCentral EPA coming to assist TEPA in the repair efforts.
Tippah County has been no stranger to severe weather in 2023, as an EF2 tornado touched down in Ripley earlier this year in February. One of the businesses affected by that tornado was the 76 gas station on City Ave N., which resulted in major damage to the pumps in front of the store. Unfortunately, the gas station was damaged once again in Sunday’s storm, as crews could be seen working on one of their pumps on Monday morning.
Other reports of damage and power outages have been reported by Benton County residents as well.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&