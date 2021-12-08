This spring students at Blue Mountain High School will get an Ivy League experience while sitting on their own hometown campus. Thanks to the National Education Equity Lab, BMHS students will get the opportunity to take an online Introduction to Psychology class through "Little" Ivy League school, Wesleyan University.
The National Education Equity Lab is a nonprofit organization that partners with universities to offer college courses to high school students--specifically students at Title I schools-- that might not otherwise get such an opportunity. Since the Equity Lab began, it has partnered with over 120 high schools all across the country and twelve universities, including Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell in addition to Wesleyan.
The course will be video-based with a BMS staff member acting as facilitator, but students will have opportunities to interact with other teaching “fellows”-- Wesleyan University students, and upon completion of the course, students will be allowed to count the class towards their college credits.
When these fifteen students return to campus from Christmas break in January, they will begin the course, which will be facilitated by BMHS history teacher Brent Grisham. Grisham, who was Mississippi's History Teacher of the Year last year had this to say about the course, “This is an outstanding opportunity for our students at Blue Mountain to receive a high quality college course from what is essentially an Ivy League school. Our students are going to be pushed to a high standard and will, ultimately, understand how they can achieve whatever they want out of their lives and careers.”