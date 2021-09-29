The American Legion Post 81 will be holding a fundraiser On the Square of Ripley, Mississippi on October 1st to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it is their first annual Jail and Bail Fundraiser. People will be nominated to be “jailed” on the Square during the day and their bail money will go toward the housing the families of children in hospitals across the country.
Anyone can be nominated by anyone, and donations are accepted otherwise during the event. In lieu of jail time, donations can be made to the deputies at the time of the arrest. Jailed citizens are not allowed to bail themselves out once they are in jail. “It’s a volunteer thing,” said Mike Felton, commander of American Legion Post 81. “If they volunteer, they can be arrested as many times as they want to be arrested.”
The fundraising goal for this event is $10,000. Masks are recommended for the event but not required. Social distancing will be maintained throughout the day. There will also be live music in the evening.
For more information, Commander Mike Felton can be contacted at (662)223-0539. Also available for information are Tommy Rainey at (662)587-9908, Teolda Bryant at (662)512-8282, and Elaine Pannell at (662)587-2914.