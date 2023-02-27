rip-2023-03-01-news-leno-1

Jay Leno headlines a night of comedy at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia on Friday, Mar. 3.

SENATOBIA • The Heindl Center for the Performing Arts, located on the Senatobia campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College, will present a night of comedy featuring comedic legend Jay Leno and new member of the Grand Ole Opry, Henry Cho for a one-night-only engagement on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

