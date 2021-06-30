RIPLEY • Just over two years into ownership of regional radio station favorites (WSKK-FM “The Shark 102.3” and WKZU-FM “Kudzu 104.9”), JC Media LLC owners Melinda and Chris Marsalis are making waves – FM On the Air Waves! At the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards annual gala held at the Old Capitol Inn Ballroom in Jackson on June 26, 2021, JC Media LLC took state-wide honors winning awards in the following categories:
WSKK-FM First Place, Radio Rookie of the Year - Joyce Graddy
WSKK-FM First Place, Radio Sports Play by Play - Michael Harrison
WSKK-FM First Place, Radio Talk Show – “Heard it on the Shark” - Melinda Marsalis
WSKK-FM First Place, Public Service Announcement – “North MS Regional Library” - Joyce Graddy
WSKK-FM Second Place, Sportscast or Sports Program – “The Voice of the Tigers” - Michael Harrison
WKZU-FM Second Place, Social Media – “Kudzu 104.9 Facebook Page” - Melinda Marsalis
WSKK-FM Third Place, Documentary of Series of Stories – “Covid-19 Response” - Melinda Marsalis
WKZU-FM Third Place, Achievement – “Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show” - Paul Adams & Mike Garrett
“To have competed with the many wonderful stations in the state of Mississippi, I am very honored to have our broadcasts stand out well in comparison! We absolutely love bringing this local content to our listeners,” remarked Melinda Marsalis, co-owner with husband Chris Marsalis.
Co-owner Chris Marsalis said, “We love and believe in our area of the state, and we are thrilled to have been recognized. We already know how great it is here, and we’re just having a blast spreading the good news about North Mississippi.”
The Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass show airs every Saturday 8-10 am on Kudzu 104.9. The Shark 102.3 airs two local interview shows, Heard It on the Shark and Main Street Moments, Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. You can listen to the winning MAB entries at https://tinyurl.com/ripleyradio.
Learn more about JC Media LLC and its affiliate stations at https://jc.media, https://shark1023.com, and https://kudzu1049.com, call (662) 837-1023 or email jc@jc.media.