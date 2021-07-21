RIPLEY • The JC Nance Park, according to residents, has been a wonderful addition to the community and town of Ripley. This all-inclusive park has unique and interesting features, and additions are being made very frequently.
The JC Nance Park is intended to allow special needs children and adults to have the same experience as all other people. The park is intended to be just as inclusive for adults as it is for children.
When the land was donated by the JC Nance family, the City of Ripley sought an opportunity to create a new neighborhood park that would be fun and enjoyable for all.
“The park features a wheelchair swing, a tandem swing for a parent and child to swing together, a sensory table, and musical instruments,” Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm said. The JC Nance Park also currently has a walking trail, benches, and a picnic table. The City of Ripley is set to add even more to this already wonderful neighborhood park.
“We’re working with a landscaper to have plants that are native to Mississippi,” Behm said. “We want the public to be aware of the importance of planting native plants, so we’ll have markers by each of the plants.”
There is also an interactive map of the historic downtown with markers for the Colonel Falkner Landmarks.
“We’re also working with the Ripley Public Library to have a reading trail,” Behm said. “I’ve had so many people reach out to us to say how happy this park has made them and their children. It’s especially nice for children and adults with developmental disabilities to have a place to enjoy that’s in a safe environment.”
“We’re especially thankful to the City of Ripley, the MS Council on Developmental Disabilities, Mississippi Hills National Heritage Alliance, The People’s Bank, Ashley Furniture, and Hankins Sawmill.”
While the park is not finished, it is still frequented by the people of Ripley every day. JC Nance Park can be found at 702 N Main St, Ripley, MS.