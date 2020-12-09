RIPLEY • Jennifer Huddleston, a 25-year veteran teacher, has been named Ripley High School’s Teacher of the Year. Huddleston returned to her alma mater in August of 1996 after graduating from Mississippi State University to run the school’s career center and began teaching 11th grade English the following year. Huddleston currently teaches 12th grade English and College and Career Readiness.
Huddleston’s career has been outstanding. She received a master’s degree from Walden University along with earning National Board Teaching Certification. She has been a member and served as president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Psi Chapter which is an international society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Huddleston plays a major role in the activities that take place at Ripley High School. She is the sponsor of the National Honor Society and leads the annual competition to raise money and items for Ripley’s Good Samaritan Center. She leads the yearly Enrichment, Inc. plays that students participate in, organizes blood drives, and she has been the yearbook sponsor and led the mock trial group in the past. She also is involved in planning graduation and Tiger Awards each year.
Huddleston is a pillar at the school. Her students and the staff she works with love her.
“Ms. Huddleston is a master in her subject area and goes above and beyond to help her students succeed in the classroom and in life,” says assistant principal Anita Hood.
“Ms. Huddleston is the most generous person I know,” comments science teacher Martha Brannan. “She is willing to help anyone who needs help in any way. She just doesn’t help when it is convenient, she goes out of her way to be nice. If she finds school supplies on clearance, she sends a text to see if I need her to pick up anything for me.”
The school describes Huddleston as the best teacher and even better person. Staff members say she is well deserving of the honor of being named Ripley High School’s Teacher of the Year.