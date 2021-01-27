“If not you, then who?” said Jessica Jeter on volunteering and why she has spent the last 20 years serving in various roles at local fire departments. “If there is no community involvement, volunteer organizations wouldn’t exist.”
The deputy clerk for Blue Mountain recently has been named the town’s first female fire chief for the all-volunteer organization. She becomes the first woman to head a fire department in Tippah County.
As the Blue Mountain fire chief, Jeter oversees the fire department’s day-to-day operations, ensures all the reports and records are maintained correctly, coordinates training and maintenance, and makes certain each member is adequately equipped.
“Jessica is organized, meets the public well, and is good with people,” said Blue Mountain Mayor Doug Norton. “We knew of her involvement and background with volunteer fire organizations, and she’s been at this a long time. I had no hesitation in recommending her for the job to the Board of Aldermen. I have all the confidence in the world in her and the job she will do.”
Jeter previously had been approached about taking over the position, but, at the time, it did not fit her schedule. When the former fire chief recently stepped down, she knew it was now or never.
Jeter became involved with local fire departments when she married her husband, Jason, in 2000. Jason is also a fire chief with the Mitchell Fire Department.
“My mother-in-law was always very involved (with the fire department), and in 2013 after she passed away, I felt it was my duty to take over where she left off.”
Jeter was already helping occasionally with fundraisers, and her spirit of volunteerism grew from there. She now serves as secretary for the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department and its board of directors. She is a certified first responder, the Assistant Tippah County Fire Coordinator and Elite Administrator. She also organizes the Tippah County Sirens of Service Festival, which raises money for all the county fire departments.
“The COVID pandemic gave us a taste of what life would be like with no community involvement since so many events had to be canceled,” said Jeter. “Imagine now if those events were canceled due to lack of help or funds. Most people never think twice about the fire department or emergency services until they need them. It is a running joke among my friends that at some point you will be volun-told to pitch in with something.”
In 2017, when Jeter was working as director of Ripley Main Street, she learned firsthand how vital receiving emergency services is to the county. She and her family lost their own home to a fire.
“I was in the middle of planning the Sirens of Service Festival. The Ripley Fire Department was the initial responding department, but at one point, there was someone from every fire department in the county trying to save our home. There is truly a bond among firefighters, and they are my family. We would go to the ends of the Earth for each other.”
With firefighting, Jeter said there is always something new to learn, and things change regularly. The way fighter fighters respond to a vehicle fire now is different from 10 years ago. Reporting and techniques are regularly changing, and volunteers and funding are always needed.
“As with any volunteer organization, there is often never enough money or people. It costs almost $2,000 to supply just one firefighter with gear.”
Jeter is thankful to the many people who have helped and encouraged her along the way and in her new role as fire chief.
“My husband Jason is far more knowledgeable on the ground than I will ever be,” continued Jeter. “He quickly lets me know if something I want to implement is going to work or not. Earl Phillips trained me on the then FireBridge, now Elite reporting system, and we worked together to train all ten fire units in the county. Randy Stewart, County Fire Coordinator, recommended to the Board of Supervisors that I replace Earl when he stepped down. Stephanie Sandford has been by my side since the days at Main Street. She’s always writing down things when they come out of my mouth and keeps me on track. Stephanie is a certified volunteer firefighter with the Mitchell Department.”
Jeter said that Heath and Tyler Pannell with the Dry Creek Fire Department have been huge supporters of hers also. After she accepted the fire chief position, Heath called her and offered assistance with classes and training.
“With every new administration change, there is the possibility of change and improvement for the better,” said Dry Creek Deputy Fire Chief Heath Pannell. “I’ve always been a supporter of diversity in the fire service, and look forward to seeing what Chief Jeter brings to the table at Blue Mountain Fire Department and within Tippah County Fire Services as the only female fire chief in our county. I also look forward to seeing Blue Mountain grow and improve their services to the Town of Blue Mountain, and our department will use our resources in any way needed to make sure that happens.”
Jeter encourages more people to volunteer with their local departments to keep them well-staffed and operating efficiently.
“There are numerous jobs in a fire department that don’t involve fighting fires. The number one quality of a good firefighter, male or female, is willingness. It was once a man’s world, but it isn’t anymore. Females who wish to get involved in fire service need to show up, be willing to learn, and not get discouraged,” concluded Jeter.