Plans are underway to commemorate the life and work of Blue Mountain College legend Johnnie Armstrong with a life-sized statue on the campus of BMC.
Armstrong’s love for Blue Mountain College was indisputable. After graduating from BMC in 1953, “Miss Johnnie” invested 65 years of faithful service as a member of the BMC faculty and intercollegiate athletics staff.
Today, evidence of her influence extends far beyond the BMC campus, reflected in hundreds of individuals whose lives she impacted in her role as Athletic Director, Physical Education Instructor, and inspirational campus leader.
Armstrong was a women’s sports pioneer in the Southeast region. She launched the intercollegiate basketball program at Blue Mountain College in 1972 and continued as an innovator throughout her career. In the process, she amassed an impressive collection of awards and honors for her work in education and athletics.
Armstrong’s likeness will serve as a reminder of her lingering presence at BMC as it pays tribute to her life, legacy, and servant leadership.
The cost of the statue project is $82,500. When the funding phase of the project is complete, Mississippi sculptor Dr. J. Kim Sessums will produce the life-size sculpture to be installed in the lobby of Tyler Gymnasium.
To learn more, visit BMC.edu and click on the Armstrong memorial project graphic.