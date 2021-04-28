PEARL • Maddox Jordan, a welding student at Tippah Career and Technology Center, is a finalist for student of the year honors from the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation. Winners will be announced May 7 at the MCEF awards and graduation dinner in Pearl.
Jordan was named student of the month for MCEF's northern region in April, automatically qualifying as a finalist for student of the year along with six other monthly district winners for the 2020-21 school year.
"Our annual awards and graduation dinner is an opportunity to recognize Mississippi's best and brightest students and to honor the hard work and dedication they've demonstrated in preparing for their futures," said Mike Barkett, MCEF president. "These outstanding students also are helping ensure that Mississippi has a highly skilled workforce to support the state's growing construction and manufacturing industries."
Instructor nominations for student of the month are based on grades, attendance, class discipline, outstanding achievements, leadership abilities and post-graduation plans. During the annual celebration, MCEF will name three students of the year from a field of 18 district students of the month. Winners will receive $500 cash prizes.
A natural leader with an unprecedented desire to help others succeed, Jordan owns a 4.0 grade point average and a work ethic that is second to none. Setting him further apart are his award-winning performances at regional welding competitions.
In addition to being selected as Mr. Falkner High School, Jordan is a Beta Club member and recipient of the Teacher Choice Award at TCTC. Away from school, he often works with his father as a construction crew member to improve his skills in construction and concrete work.
Jordan plans to enter the lineman program at Delta State University after graduation.
Other student of the year finalists from the northern region are Brady Houston and Zachary Scaggs, Amory Career and Technical Center; Luke Burleson and Carolyn Oglesby, Tupelo Career and Technical Center; Jesse Patrick, Alcorn Career and Technology Center; and Tucker Hicks, Lee County School District Career and Technical Education Center.
As part of its annual awards program, MCEF also will present $500 scholarships to winners of the MCEF and Mississippi State Board of Contractors scholarship program. In addition, MCEF will recognize its 2021 apprentice graduates along with winners of the state craft competition.
The mission of the non-profit MCEF is to promote careers, recruit capable individuals and train a quality workforce for the construction and manufacturing industries in the state of Mississippi. MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades.
More awards day information is available by calling 601-605-2989 or emailing dianna@mcef.net. Learn more about MCEF at http://mcef.net.